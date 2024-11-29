SABECO’s R&D Centre: innovating for quality, sustainability and global recognition

Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) has officially launched the state-of-the-art SABECO Beer Research and Development Centre (SRC), a groundbreaking initiative designed to elevate Việt Nam’s beverage industry to new heights.

In an exclusive interview with Việt Nam News, Lâm Du An, Deputy General Director of SABECO responsible for technology and production, discussed the centre’s pivotal role in advancing SABECO’s sustainability efforts and its mission to raise Vietnamese beer to a globally recognised standard.

SABECO has invested heavily in an R&D Centre with modern equipment and technology from Europe. How important is this strategy for improving product quality and building a world-class 'Made in Vietnam' brand?

The R&D Centre is pivotal to SABECO's strategy of enhancing the quality of Vietnamese beer, while staying true to the spirit of the Vietnamese people. Its mission is to ensure that every product is not only delicious and refreshing, but also nutritious and aligned with consumer preferences. By leveraging advanced European technology and research, the centre focuses on developing new processes, equipment and technologies that meet these criteria, elevating the brand to international standards and establishing SABECO as a leader in the beer industry.

The R&D Centre focuses on sustainability in production. Can you share more about the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives SABECO is implementing and their impact on both the beer industry and the community?

Sustainability is at the core of SABECO's operations. In addition to enhancing beer quality, we are committed to minimising environmental impact and supporting social welfare.

Our ESG initiatives include optimising water and energy use, ensuring the health and safety of workers and reducing our carbon footprint. For example, we are researching ways to reduce water consumption in production, aiming to use just 1.5 litres of water to produce a litre of beer. This will help preserve natural resources for future generations. Additionally, our fully automated systems minimise human error, ensuring consistent quality and efficiency. These efforts not only strengthen our production process but also promote sustainable practices across the industry and in local communities.

SABECO has mastered beer production technology from basic processes to specialised techniques. What sets SABECO apart in creating high-quality, unique beer products that suit Vietnamese tastes?

Just as tea has its own ceremony, beer also has its rituals, with a strong focus on the quality of the raw materials - grains, hops, water and, most importantly, yeast. At the R&D Centre, we study how yeast interacts with its environment, metabolising amino acids to create the distinct aromas that define our beer.

These aromas, though subtle, play a key role in creating a beverage that’s enjoyable to drink and leaves no unwanted after effects, like headaches or heaviness. By understanding these complex processes, we ensure that SABECO’s beer meets the unique preferences of Vietnamese consumers - delicious, smooth and refreshing with every sip.

How does SABECO transfer technology and production processes from the R&D Centre to its factories and what impact will this have on the company’s competitiveness in both domestic and international markets?

Quality control is the foundation of SABECO’s production process. To ensure that all our factories meet the high standards set by the R&D Centre, we focus on rigorous training and continuous improvement.

With more than 8,000 employees, we ensure every worker understands and follows SABECO’s quality guidelines. Our R&D Centre plays a key role in this, serving as a hub for training engineers and factory staff in advanced brewing techniques and quality control procedures.

This not only strengthens SABECO's internal capabilities but also enhances our competitiveness in both local and international markets by ensuring consistent quality and operational excellence across all production sites.

The R&D Centre is also crucial in training engineers and production staff. What kind of human resource development programs does SABECO implement to improve professional qualifications and meet evolving industry trends?

SABECO is committed to nurturing talent and fostering continuous learning. We’ve partnered with the German Institute of Beer and Wine to offer specialised brewmaster training programmes, which are critical for ensuring the highest standards in beer production.

Our training extends beyond technical skills, focusing on quality control and detecting any irregularities in beer production. Every year, we conduct training courses for our quality control team, which involves testing their ability to identify any off-flavors or quality issues in our products. This proactive approach ensures that only the finest beer reaches the market, maintaining the integrity and reputation of SABECO.

With the beer industry rapidly evolving due to consumer trends, sustainability concerns and the need for innovation, how do you see SABECO navigating these challenges? What role will the R&D Centre play in anticipating future trends?

The beer industry is facing significant challenges, especially with rising material costs, global supply chain disruptions and changing consumer demands. The R&D Centre plays a key role in addressing these challenges by researching alternative materials and production methods that can maintain beer quality while keeping costs manageable.

In addition to overcoming domestic difficulties, we are also focused on building a global brand that competes on the world stage. Through ongoing innovation and a focus on sustainable practices, we are confident that SABECO will continue to thrive in the face of these challenges and contribute to the growing reputation of 'Made in Vietnam' beer. VNS