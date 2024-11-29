Hải Dương exports pomelo to EU

HẢI DƯƠNG — The northern province of Hải Dương on Thursday held a ceremony to announce the first shipment of its Hòa Bình pomelo to the EU market by sea for the 2024 export season.

The shipment includes Tân Lạc red-fleshed pomelos and green-skinned ones grown in Hòa Bình. Cultivated under stringent technical and food safety standards, they were harvested, processed, and packaged at a facility in Hải Dương to meet EU import requirements.

Nguyễn Ngọc Nam, deputy general director of FUSA-Eco Hòa Bình, said that in 2022, the company exported 120 tonnes, but due to unfavourable weather conditions in 2024, export volume is estimated at 60 tonnes. Yet, international consumers have praised the high quality of Hòa Bình pomelos.

In the future, the company plans to tap into the Middle Eastern market. It is also committed to long-term collaboration with Hòa Bình’s agricultural sector to expand the global reach of local produce.

To enhance export value, FUSA-Eco Hòa Bình has called on local authorities to assist farmers in improving product quality, acquiring additional plantation codes, and adhering to strict cultivation standards to ensure superior fruit quality and appearance.

Hòa Bình boasts 10,240 hectares of citrus fruits, with 5,400 hectares dedicated to pomelo. Major growing areas include Lương Sơn, Tân Lạc, and Yên Thủy districts, yielding an estimated 109,000 tonnes annually. The province has issued 35 export plantation codes to facilitate access to international markets.

Nguyễn Hồng Yến, head of Hòa Bình's Crop Production and Plant Protection Sub-Department, noted that 2024 marks a new milestone with the export of Tân Lạc red-fleshed and green-skinned pomelos, following the success of the Diễn pomelo in previous years. This year’s export volume is projected at 250-300 tonnes, targeting markets such as the EU, the US, and the UK. Modest in quantity, yet these exports lay a groundwork for expanding domestic and international market penetration.

Hòa Bình pomelos have already made significant strides, entering the UK market in 2022 and the US market in 2023. These achievements affirm the province’s reputation for high-quality agricultural products. Future plans include accessing the Japanese and the Republic of Korea markets, with efforts focused on meeting international standards, enhancing branding, and promoting trade.

Through comprehensive measures, Hòa Bình aims to solidify its foothold in the global agricultural export sector while boosting the value of its citrus fruits. — VNA/VNS