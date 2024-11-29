Electrifying Hà Nội: greening the capital with electric vehicles

By Ly Ly Cao

HÀ NỘI — Air pollution has been a headache issue for Hanoians for years, especially during seasonal transitions.

And the fundamental solution to reversing the worsening pollution lies in 'greening' millions of vehicles, which are the primary drivers of the current environmental crisis, said experts.

Seventy per cent of emissions stem from transportation

According to air quality monitoring agency IQAir, Hà Nội City consistently ranked throughout all of October among the most polluted cities globally. On the morning of October 7, Hà Nội even earned the unfortunate title of the world’s most polluted city, with an air quality index nearing 200—levels considered hazardous to human health.

In fact, this is not the first time Vietnamese cities have appeared on this unwanted list. HCM City and Hà Nội, Việt Nam’s two largest and most densely populated cities, are frequently ranked among the world’s most polluted cities.

“I have to wear a face mask whenever I go out to the street. As Hà Nội enters the autumn season, the dry weather makes it worse,” Lương Thị Tuyết, 50 years old from Thanh Xuân District, told Việt Nam News.

The low-quality air also affects children's health, as records from the National Children's Hospital in October indicate a rapid increase in respiratory cases.

According to a 2023 study by the Southern Centre for Environment Monitoring under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, pollution emissions in major urban areas are estimated to be 70 per cent attributable to transportation.

By the end of 2023, Việt Nam had approximately 80.6 million cars and motorcycles, most of which run on gasoline or diesel, essentially serving as 'mobile exhaust pipes' contributing to air pollution.

Dr Hoàng Dương Tùng, president of the Việt Nam Clean Air Network, said that reducing vehicle emissions must be prioritised to curb air pollution.

He stressed the importance of policies promoting electric vehicles for public services and transportation, limiting gasoline and diesel vehicles, and encouraging people to adopt cleaner transportation options.

He pointed to cities worldwide that were once air pollution hotspots but have gradually improved through bold policies. Recently, for example, the European Parliament approved a ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars starting in 2035.

In Việt Nam, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 876/QD-TTg, approving the Green Energy Transition Programme to reduce carbon and methane emissions in the transportation sector. The programme aims to have 100 per cent of motor vehicles, including personal cars, public transport and special-use vehicles, powered by electricity or green energy by 2050.

This decision has quickly gained enthusiastic support from the public and experts in transportation and environmental fields in Việt Nam. Observers believe that, with the rapid and continuous growth of electric cars and motorbikes, the goal of a full green transition is entirely achievable.

“I one hundred per cent support Hà Nôi’s plan to restrict pollution-causing vehicles,” said Kim Oanh from Hà Đông District.

“I have been using public transport for years and I prefer travelling around by electric buses. They are quiet and comfortable while running and have zero-emissions.”

Similarly, Tuyết also backs the city’s plan, adding that she will book an electric taxi or bike from Green SM if she has to go somewhere.

Introducing electric bus lanes

During a dialogue session between the Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee and young individuals on October 14, Lê Thành Nam, director of the Hà Nội Department of Natural Resources and Environment, said that starting in 2025, Hà Nội will experiment with implementing low-emission zones.

In densely populated and pollution-prone areas, vehicles contributing to pollution will face restrictions. These zones aim to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce air pollution levels.

"The expansion of dedicated lanes for electric buses and low-emission vehicles, in conjunction with public transportation systems, plays a pivotal role in regulating traffic flow and curbing emissions,” Nam said.

“Moreover, enhancing transportation infrastructure and fostering smart transportation systems are crucial to easing congestion and optimising traffic flow."

Promoting electric vehicles

In early October, VinFast announced sales of over 9,300 vehicles in September, making it the top-selling brand in Việt Nam and surpassing international car brands with decades of presence in the market.

Notably, VinFast’s current product lineup is exclusively electric, as the company ceased production of internal combustion engine vehicles in 2022.

It signals a growing consumer trust and awareness of the environmental benefits of electric vehicles.

Encouragingly, along with individual consumers, many companies in the transportation sector have eagerly transitioned from petrol-powered to electric vehicles for their services.

In a recent statement, Nguyễn Văn Định, chairman and CEO of International Én Vàng JSC, revealed the company's strategic shift towards incorporating electric vehicles into their services. This forward-looking decision, he emphasised, marks a significant stride in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

According to Định, this transition isn't just about meeting environmental standards; it's about setting a positive example and establishing a brand identity that resonates with environmentally-conscious consumers.

By embracing sustainable solutions like electric vehicles, Én Vàng aims to reduce its carbon footprint but also attract customers who value eco-friendly practices.

Én Vàng was among the early adopters of electric vehicles, transitioning to VinFast EVs in April 2023 and is set to reach a fleet of 500 electric cars by the end of 2024.

Other companies are making strong green transitions, including Lado (Lâm Đồng Province), Bách Đại Dũng (Hà Tĩnh Province), MaiLove Taxi (Nghệ An Province) and a newly formed alliance of four long-standing taxi companies in Hà Nội - Thanh Nga, Long Biên, Quê Lụa and Bắc Á.

Beyond contributing to environmental protection, many businesses believe that electric vehicles are key to reducing costs and enhancing service quality, ultimately maximising economic benefits.

Environmental experts commend these transitions, viewing the collective efforts of citizens, businesses and leaders like VinFast as a solid foundation in Việt Nam’s efforts to combat pollution. This is the right path forward, yet it needs more vigorous advancement given the ongoing pollution crisis.

“To go far, we must go together - no one can do it alone. Environmental protection isn’t the responsibility of just one business or the government. It’s a collective effort. The success lies in everyone’s participation,” said Tùng from the Việt Nam Clean Air Network. — VNS