GEIMS Việt Nam 2024 kicks off

HÀ NỘI — The 2024 Global Electronics Intelligent Manufacturing Show (GEIMS Việt Nam 2024) officially opened on November 28 at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre.

This show is held by Global Sources for the first time, featuring over 200 booths. It brings together over 100 leading suppliers of electronic components and smart manufacturing solutions from Việt Nam, China, Japan and South Korea.

“GEIMS Việt Nam 2024 serves as a crucial link between leading manufacturers and suppliers of electronic components, addressing the need for a stable supply of electronic components, automation equipment and precision machinery for manufacturing plants,” Vice President of Global Sources Wilson Wu said.

He stressed that participating businesses will find suitable suppliers and gain insights into the latest technologies and optimal solutions for their production lines.

According to Đỗ Thị Thúy Hương, Vice President of the Việt Nam Supporting Industry Association and Executive Board Member of the Việt Nam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA), this event offers an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to connect with manufacturers from China and other countries in the region.

She noted that many manufacturers with operations in Việt Nam participated in this event to seek partnerships and expand their business networks.

Major brands featured at the show include JUKI Corporation, TKD Science and Technology, Hangzhou Group, ShenZhen Asia Lanneret Science & Technology, Shenzhen Earlysun Technology, Suzhou Faroad Intelligent Equipment, and AIVS.

The event also includes a series of specialised seminars featuring over 16 in-depth sessions led by experts from various organisations, such as the State Agency for Technology and Innovation, VEIA, the Việt Nam Association of Mechanical Industry (VAMI), BW Industrial, along with top companies in surface mount technology (SMT) and automation.

Running until November 30, GEIMS Việt Nam is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors, including electronics and smart manufacturing businesses. — VNS