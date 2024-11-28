Việt Nam, South Africa look to advance traditional friendship

PRETORIA — Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Hằng and South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Anna Thandi Moraka co-chaired the 6th meeting of the Vietnam - South Africa Intergovernmental Partnership Forum in Pretoria on November 27, during which they discussed ways to promote future all-around cooperation.

The forum serves as a regular mechanism to comprehensively review and discuss measures to strengthen Vietnam-South Africa relations across areas. Its 6th meeting holds special significance as it coincided with the 20th anniversary of the forum's establishment and the formation of the Partnership for Cooperation and Development - the first and only partnership framework to date between the two nations to date.

In her remarks, Moraka hailed Việt Nam's achievements in socio-economic development and its role and position in the region and at international forums.

She emphasised South Africa's priority to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam, expressing a desire to boost exchanges and meetings between the two countries to effectively promote cooperation in various fields, particularly in politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, and investment; and to promote the voice and role of developing countries in global issues. For her part, Hằng congratulated South Africa on its development achievements under the leadership of the Government of National Unity (GNU), affirming that Vietnam attaches importance to developing the Partnership for Cooperation and Development with the African nation.

South Africa is one of Việt Nam's top important partners in Africa, Hằng stated, suggesting the two sides strengthen exchanges and reach consensus on measures to create breakthroughs, thus elevating the traditional relationship and cooperation to new heights.

Both officials showed their pleasure at the positive development of the bilateral relations, which brings practical benefits to the two countries' people, especially after the visit to South Africa by Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, and the visit to Việt Nam by South African Vice President Paul Mashatile in 2023.

There remains great potential for developing the bilateral relations, they said, agreeing to closely coordinate in developing a programme for high-ranking delegation exchanges in 2025 to foster political trust and create new momentum to push multi-faceted cooperation.

Applauding Việt Nam's role, status, and contributions in global issues, particularly in its capacity as the G20 host in 2025, the South African side welcomed Vietnam's participation in shaping the G20 agenda. Moraka congratulated Việt Nam on assuming the host of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, saying that as a member of P4G, her country is willing to support Việt Nam to successfully perform the role, contributing to global efforts for rapid and sustainable development.

Agreeing on the need to step up economic, trade and investment cooperation as a key pillar in the bilateral relations, the two put forth several important measures to fully tap the potential and strengths of both countries, including enhancing trade promotion delegations; sharing market information and trade and investment cooperation opportunities; collaborating on conducting a feasibility study for the possibility of negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU); and expanding cooperation in emerging fields such as the Halal industry, renewable energy, food processing, and agricultural products.

They also emphasised the importance of promoting cooperation in defence - security, judicial affairs, environment, higher education, training, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchanges; saying that it is necessary to effectively implement signed agreements and accelerate negotiations of key cooperation documents in these fields to create a favourable legal framework for bilateral collaboration. Việt Nam and South Africa agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support in regional and international forums, particularly within the United Nations, G77, the Non-Aligned Movement, ASEAN, and the African Union (AU). They agreed to uphold multilateralism and international law, and support the peaceful resolution of disputes, as well as the reform of the global governance system, making it more balanced and effective, while emphasising the role and voice of developing countries.

The South African side expressed respect for ASEAN's consistent stance on resolving international disputes through peaceful measures in accordance with the UN Charter and international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

During her working trip to the African nation from November 25 to 27, Deputy FM Hằng had working sessions with Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment Narend Singh, CEO at the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry Alan Mukoki, and representatives from the South African National Halal Authority and outstanding businesses operating in the Halal industry. — VNA/VNS