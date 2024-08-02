Vietnamese fresh pomelo officially allowed for import into South Korea

HÀ NỘI — The Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency (APQA) of South Korea officially announced the allowance of fresh Vietnamese pomelo for export into the country.

Pomelo has become the third fresh fruit from Việt Nam permitted for import into South Korea, joining dragon fruit and mango.

According to the information from the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, after three months of extensive consultations with relevant parties, the APQA officially published the import regulations for fresh pomelo from Việt Nam on its website on 30 July 2024.

This development marks a significant milestone, opening up vast opportunities for Vietnamese agricultural products to access international markets and affirming their quality and reputation globally.

The Plant Protection Department had initiated the market opening programme for Vietnamese pomelo exports to South Korea in 2018. However, the negotiation process only accelerated significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

After two years of effort and active coordination, including information exchange to expedite the pest risk analysis process and multiple negotiation rounds, the Plant Protection Department and the APQA reached a technical agreement during a bilateral meeting in April 2024.

Additionally, on 18 July 2024, the Plant Protection Department published draft requirements for plant quarantine and food safety for fresh pomelo from Việt Nam imported into South Korea on its website, enabling interested organisations and individuals to understand and familiarise themselves with these regulations.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in the first half of 2024, vegetable and fruit exports continued to thrive, with increased orders from major markets such as China, South Korea, and the United States, generating approximately US$3.5 billion in revenue. South Korea is the second-largest export market for Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, with exports to South Korea reaching $180 million in the past six months, up 57.9 per cent year-on-year.

Đặng Phúc Nguyên, General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, noted that along with the United States, the Northeast Asian region remains a very promising market for Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports, particularly in countries like China, South Korea and Japan. — VNS