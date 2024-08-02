Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

Market suffers strong selling pressure while foreign investors return to net buying

August 02, 2024 - 07:31
The market began August with a significant drop, severely impacting the recovery efforts from the previous session.

 

A worker harvesting rubber latex in Đắk Nông Province. Shares of Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR) led the decliners during a volatile trading day. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The market opened August with a sharp decline, dealing a heavy blow to the previous session's recovery efforts.

The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) finished the day at 1,226.96 points, down 24.55 points, or 1.96 per cent.

On the southern bourse, the breadth was negative as 306 stocks declined, while 41 increased. Liquidity reached VNĐ21.4 trillion (US$852.67 million), an increase of 21.8 per cent from the previous session.

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE by market capitalisation, also dropped sharply by 27.09 points, or 2.09 per cent, to 1,272 points. The number of decliners surpassed gainers in the VN30 basket by 28 to two.

Many sector stocks suffered strong selling pressure on Thursday, with Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR) posting the biggest fall in market capitalisation of 4.85 per cent, contributing to a decrease of more than 1.5 points in the VN-Index.

It was followed by FPT Corporation (FPT), whose shares fell by 2.95 per cent, Becamex (BCM) hit the lower limit, dropping by 6.99 per cent and Masan Group Corporation (MSN), which decreased by 3.1 per cent.

Banking stocks also performed poorly on Thursday. The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) posted a decline of 1.68 per cent, the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB) fell by 4.1 per cent and the Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPB) tumbled 2.37 per cent.

Losses were mitigated by gains in some pillar stocks, led by the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB). Shares of the lender rose by 1.68 per cent, contributing more than 2.1 points to the VN-Index gain.

The only other stock in the VN30-Index that increased was Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SSB), which rose by 0.69 per cent.

Trần Trương Mạnh Hiếu, Head of Strategic Analysis at KIS Vietnam Securities Corporation, stated that there were no negative macroeconomic developments. He attributed today's adjustment session to psychological factors.

"The market is in a 'weak' phase after a prolonged correction, so psychological factors and speculative information are still weighing on the market. The economy is showing better recovery and foreign investors are starting to net buy again. Investors should calmly assess the situation and develop appropriate strategies instead of panic selling," Hiếu added.

The Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) index also finished lower on Thursday, declining by 2.6 per cent to 229.23 points.

During the session, more than VNĐ1.9 trillion worth of shares were traded, equivalent to a trading volume of more than 104 million shares on the northern market.

Foreign investors showed signs of bottom-fishing on Thursday's trading session. Specifically, they net bought over VNĐ60 billion on the southern exchange and nearly VNĐ32 billion on the northern exchange. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam has a market economy: Expert

Việt Nam has a market economy, if the pace of reforms it has undertaken from the Đổi Mới (Renewal) period in 1986 to now is taken into consideration, Senior Lecturer in Economics at Australia’s Deakin University Dr. Cong Pham has assessed.
Economy

HCM City sees slight increase in July CPI

HCM City's average CPI in the first seven months of this year rose by 3.29 per cent, with 10 out of the 11 categories seeing price increases. The highest rise was seen in the group of medicines and healthcare services, at 7.78 per cent, followed by education with 7.48 per cent.
Economy

Vinamilk posts recored revenue

Vinamilk maintains a healthy balance sheet with high liquidity, total assets amounting to VNĐ54.2 trillion, and liabilities at VNĐ15.8 trillion, a decrease of 10 per cent from the beginning of the year.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom