Date of publishing monthly socio-economic report changed from August

August 01, 2024 - 15:30
As a new decree comes into force, the statistical data each month will be published on the 6th next month, delaying the publication date by six or seven days compared to the existing date.

 

At present, GSO must publish the monthly socio-economic report on the 29th of each month. — Photo courtesy of GSO

HÀ NỘI — The General Statistics Office (GSO) said that from August 1 the office will change the day of publishing monthly socio-economic reports.

At present, GSO must publish the monthly socio-economic report on the 29th of each month, meaning that the statistical data at the report is not for the complete month, said GSO General Director Nguyễn Thị Hương.

Under Decree No. 62/2024/NĐ-CP, which took effect from August 1, 2024, the statistical data each month will be published on the 6th of following month, delaying the publication date by six to seven days compared to the existing date.

It is said that this change is better for the management and administration of the Government and authorities at all levels.

That will help statistics offices have time to collect information and data that fully reflect the production and business developments of a reporting period, contributing to increasing the accuracy of the data, Hương said.

In addition, according to the Government's requirement, statistical data must be consistent between agencies and localities and reflect the socio-economic situation of the entire month, quarter and reporting year, she said.

Now, the process of collecting and compiling statistical information must be carried out early, so that the statistics offices do not have enough time to verify the statistics from authorities from central to local levels.

This leads to the collected information not fully reflecting the actual activities of units according to the administrative month.

In addition, the announcement on the 29th of each month can easily cause misunderstanding for users because GSO and relevant ministries have difference in reporting period for economic statistical indicators, leading to difference in data, she said.

The date of releasing the statistics report at the end of the month also creates time pressure for completing this monthly report on the statistics offices. — VNS

