Đồng Văn V Industrial Park construction given greenlight

HÀ NAM — The People's Committee of Hà Nam Province has given an investment registration certificate for the project on investment in construction and business of infrastructure of Đồng Văn V Industrial Park phase 1.

The project covers a land area of nearly 237.3 hectares, including an area of ​​the 110kV power grid safety corridor according to the approved zoning plan for the construction of the park. The total investment capital will be over VNĐ2.9 trillion (US$119.6 million).

The project is located in Tiên Nội ward and communes of Tiên Ngoại and Yên Nam, Duy Tiên town.

It is expected that when put into operation, Đồng Văn V Industrial Park will employ about 20,000 workers.

On Wednesday, when the certificate was officially handed to the Hà Nam Infrastructure Corporation, Chairman of the province People's Committee Trương Quốc Huy affirmed that he would create the most favourable conditions for investors, so that the project could quickly attract investment. — VNS