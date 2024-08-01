Standard Chartered named most inspiring brand in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam has been named the most inspiring brand in Việt Nam 2024 (Banking Sector) by International Business Magazine, marking the third consecutive year the bank has received this prestigious award.

The recognition reaffirms Standard Chartered’s unwavering commitment to its core value and dedication to fostering a culture of inspiration and excellence for its clients, employees and the community.

Michele Wee, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam said: “We are deeply honoured to be recognised as the 'Most inspiring brand in Việt Nam 2024 (Banking Sector)', acknowledging the bank’s efforts in contributions to fostering growth, innovation, and sustainability of the country. Celebrating our 120th anniversary in Việt Nam, this recognition holds immense significance and inspires us to continue driving positive change and supporting Việt Nam’s journey towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.”

Standard Chartered celebrates the 120th anniversary of its presence in Việt Nam with a series of events and activities to mark the milestone. Highlights include the first Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race on November 3, 2024, celebrating cultural heritage and binding the community through healthy living and the shared values of resilience and determination. This race is the 10th in Standard Chartered’s global marathon system. The upcoming Standard Chartered Cup 2024 offers Vietnamese amateur footballers and fans a chance to tour Anfield stadium, and the SC Games 2024, an internal sport competition for all the Bank’s colleagues in markets in Asia, will be held in Việt Nam for the first time.

Standard Chartered has a longstanding commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and Sustainable Finance. The bank has committed to mobilising US$300 billion globally by 2030 in green and transition financing, and have set up a transition acceleration team to support carbon-intensive sectors. More recently, at COP26 the bank executed $8.5 billion and at COP28 $3 billion in MoUs with local corporates to advance ESG and sustainable financing initiatives.

Standard Chartered’s three strategic pillars – driving net zero, lifting participation, and resetting globalisation – guide its mission to create a more just and prosperous world. Standard Chartered is a fervent supporter and aligned with the Vietnamese Government’s ambitions to be net zero by 2050. Partnering with the Vietnamese Government since COP26, the bank, along with diverse stakeholder groups from the Government to the private sector, has been actively in the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) to achieve these ambitions. — VNS