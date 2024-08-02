HCM City hosts international logistics expo

HCM CITY — The latest technologies and solutions in the logistics industry are being showcased at the 2024 Việt Nam International Logistics Exhibition that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

VILOG 2024 has brought together more than 300 exhibitors from 20 countries and territories, including the US, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and Australia.

They are mostly in the transport, forwarding, warehousing and cold chain, material handling, logistics IT and applications industries, industrial zones, and port infrastructure, and offer a comprehensive view of the latest advancements and innovations across these critical areas of the logistics industry.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Đào Trọng Khoa, president of the Việt Nam Logistics Business Association, said the exhibition represents a significant milestone in the growth of Việt Nam’s logistics industry, bringing together business leaders, experts and stakeholders from around the world.

“It offers a platform to exchange ideas, share experiences, and build connections for mutual growth. This is especially important in the wake of our successful inaugural exhibition, which has come to symbolise Việt Nam’s integration into and development within the global logistics industry.”

The National Green Growth Strategy for 2021-30 has set the goal of greening economic sectors, fostering economic restructuring linked to innovative growth models and ensuring environmental sustainability and social equity, he said.

At the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), Việt Nam made a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and pledged to reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

The National Action Plan on Green Growth for 2021-2030 identifies logistics services as one of 18 key areas. Green logistics has evolved from a trend to a requirement and a crucial criterion for logistics businesses aiming to align with this national strategy.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng said: “As Việt Nam rises as a pivotal global manufacturing and trade hub, alongside the surge in e-commerce and the rapid expansion of global supply chains, its logistics industry is experiencing substantial transformations. It has become a dynamic hotspot, drawing interest from businesses and investors.”

Việt Nam now ranks among the top 10 emerging logistics markets, securing fourth place in international logistics opportunities, she said.

Việt Nam is recognised as having the most development potential in Southeast Asia, with significant improvements in both the number and quality of logistics service providers, she said.

The first edition of the expo held in August last year marked a significant milestone in the international integration of Việt Nam’s logistics industry, and asserted its role as the industry’s largest trade promotion platform, she said.

This year’s exhibition, with the theme “Green Logistics - Foundation for Sustainable Development,” highlights the latest trends and innovative solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimise costs, and minimise environmental impacts, she added.

A series of expert-led conferences on green logistics will be held to facilitate a deeper understanding and promote sustainable practices in the logistics industry.

ITL Corporation will hold a panel discussion on “Green and Safer Logistics through Truck and Barge Integration” exploring the benefits and strategies for integrating different modes of transport to enhance sustainability and safety.

A workshop, “Green Logistics - From Awareness to Action,” hosted by the Việt Nam Logistics Business Association will guide participants on the foundational understanding of green logistics concepts to the implementation of practical, impactful actions.

It features a B2B matchmaking programme designed to facilitate meaningful connections and maximise benefits for participants by bringing together logistics professionals, industry leaders and potential partners from around the world.

The main sponsor of the event, SeaRates by DP World, brings its extensive expertise and international reputation to the forefront of the exhibition. It is co-sponsored by JGL Worldwide, ITL Corporation, Long An International Port, DHL Group and SEA Logistics Việt Nam.

Organised by the Việt Nam Logistics Business Association and Vinexad JSC, the event at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will run until August 3. — VNS