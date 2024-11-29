Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Exporting Việt Nam's pride

November 29, 2024 - 11:25
Việt Nam's One Commune One Product items have gained a good reputation inside and outside the country. Businesses have exported their products to many markets in the world thanks to Free Trade Agreements. Let's listen to some OCOP exporters talking about their expectations!

see also

More on this story

Economy

M&A in Việt Nam expected to be bustling in 2025

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Đức Tâm said that M&A has become an effective capital mobilisation channel, contributing to promoting the process of economic restructuring, renewing the growth model, and equitising state-owned enterprises.
Economy

Market edges up as liquidity continues to decline

Market breadth was positive, with 159 gainers outnumbering 143 decliners. However, liquidity on the southern bourse continued its downtrend, dropping to VNĐ11.1 trillion (approximately US$436.9 million), with a trading volume of 477.5 million shares.
Economy

Việt Nam, South Africa look to advance traditional friendship

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang and South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Anna Thandi Moraka co-chaired the 6th meeting of the Vietnam - South Africa Intergovernmental Partnership Forum in Pretoria on November 27, during which they discussed ways to promote future all-around cooperation.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom