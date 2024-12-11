Việt Nam’s top female volleyball player heading to Indonesia

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s top female volleyball player, Trần Thị Thanh Thúy, has departed for Indonesia to join Gresik Petrokimia Pupuk Club.

The 27-year-old has signed an contract to play for the club for one season, from December 2024 to May 2025.

A persistent injury sustained while competing in Japan has hindered Thúy from returning to her best form. This setback led to her early departure from Kuzeyboru Club in Turkey. Coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt of Việt Nam’s women’s volleyball team expressed his hopes that Thúy will make a strong comeback while playing in Indonesia.

He said: "The most important thing for Thúy right now is to compete and regain her form and feel for the game after a long injury layoff. I believe her decision to play in Indonesia at this stage is wise, as the competition level is moderate, allowing her ample opportunity to play."

In 2025, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will compete in two major international tournaments including the 33rd SEA Games and the World Volleyball Championship, both taking place in Thailand. Thúy’s presence will be crucial for the team in these events. VNS