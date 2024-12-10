Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Striker Tiến Linh honoured by AFF, looking forward to playing Indonesia

December 10, 2024 - 14:00
Following the national team's 4-1 victory over Laos, Vietnamese striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh was voted the best player of the match. While he appreciated the recognition, his thoughts quickly turned to the upcoming confrontation with Indonesia.
Vietnamese striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh was voted the best player of the match between Việt Nam and Laos at the 2024 ASEAN Cup. — Photo VFF

HÀ NỘI — Following the national team's 4-1 victory over Laos, Vietnamese striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh was voted the best player of the match. While he said he appreciated the recognition, his thoughts quickly turned to the upcoming confrontation with Indonesia.

On Monday evening, the Vietnamese team secured the comfortable win on Laos' home turf in the opening match of the 2024 ASEAN Cup. Goals for the away team were scored by Hai Long, Tiến Linh, Văn Toàn and Văn Vĩ. After the match, Tiến Linh, as the best player, was selected for an interview.

The vice-captain of the Vietnamese team remarked: "This was our first match, and we faced some difficulties. But more importantly, we won. I believe the whole team will perform better in the upcoming matches. The Lao team have shown clear progress recently and played relatively well in the first half. However, in the second half, the Vietnamese team controlled the match better and scored several goals. With this momentum, I believe we can go far in the future."

While Tiến Linh said he was pleased with the team's victory, he maintained a focused demeanor. He emphasised the significance of the next match, stating: "The game against Indonesia is crucial; it will determine the top spot in Group B. The entire team will rest well and prepare thoroughly for this home match."

The clash between the Vietnamese team and Indonesia is scheduled for 8pm on December 19 at Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province. This match will be pivotal in deciding the top position in Group B. After their first game, Việt Nam currently lead Group B, sharing three points with Indonesia but holding a higher rank due to a better goal difference (+3 compared to +1). In their previous match, Indonesia defeated Myanmar 1-0. VNS

ASEAN Cup football Vietnamese team sport

Related Stories

Sports

A new era for ASEAN football begins

The 2024 ASEAN Championship kicked off on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in its third renaming of the competition, marking a new era in the region's football landscape.

see also

More on this story

Sports

12-year-old golfer wins Saigon Junior Golf Tour 2024

Overcoming many strong competitors, the 12-year-old golfer Châu secured victory with a total score of -1, finishing three strokes ahead of Ngô Thanh Sơn and Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, who tied for second place with scores of +2.
Sports

A new era for ASEAN football begins

The 2024 ASEAN Championship kicked off on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in its third renaming of the competition, marking a new era in the region's football landscape.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom