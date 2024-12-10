Striker Tiến Linh honoured by AFF, looking forward to playing Indonesia

HÀ NỘI — Following the national team's 4-1 victory over Laos, Vietnamese striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh was voted the best player of the match. While he said he appreciated the recognition, his thoughts quickly turned to the upcoming confrontation with Indonesia.

On Monday evening, the Vietnamese team secured the comfortable win on Laos' home turf in the opening match of the 2024 ASEAN Cup. Goals for the away team were scored by Hai Long, Tiến Linh, Văn Toàn and Văn Vĩ. After the match, Tiến Linh, as the best player, was selected for an interview.

The vice-captain of the Vietnamese team remarked: "This was our first match, and we faced some difficulties. But more importantly, we won. I believe the whole team will perform better in the upcoming matches. The Lao team have shown clear progress recently and played relatively well in the first half. However, in the second half, the Vietnamese team controlled the match better and scored several goals. With this momentum, I believe we can go far in the future."

While Tiến Linh said he was pleased with the team's victory, he maintained a focused demeanor. He emphasised the significance of the next match, stating: "The game against Indonesia is crucial; it will determine the top spot in Group B. The entire team will rest well and prepare thoroughly for this home match."

The clash between the Vietnamese team and Indonesia is scheduled for 8pm on December 19 at Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province. This match will be pivotal in deciding the top position in Group B. After their first game, Việt Nam currently lead Group B, sharing three points with Indonesia but holding a higher rank due to a better goal difference (+3 compared to +1). In their previous match, Indonesia defeated Myanmar 1-0. VNS