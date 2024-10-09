Vietnamese chess masters take World Cup places after high result at Olympiad

Chess

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have been awarded two places to compete at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) 2025 World Cup in Georgia next July.

"We received one for men and one for women in the individual categories at the World Cup. FIDE delivers these places for us following our results from the recent 2024 Olympiad in Hungary," said Nguyễn Minh Thắng, general secretary of the Việt Nam Chess Federation.

At the Budapest event, the Vietnamese women's side placed No 23, while the men's were at No 25. Overall Việt Nam places at number 23 from among nearly 200 delegations.

According to Thắng, Việt Nam will have a separate slot for Grandmaster Lê Quang Liêm. The national No 1 is in the world top 15, which means he has an automatic place, under FIDE rules. Selection of the players will be based on their current performance levels, he said.

They will join more than 200 rivals in Georgia, an event considered the highest level tournament of chess in the world.

Before that Vietnamese players will take part in the FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships in New York City from December 26-31. — VNS