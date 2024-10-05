Coach Thanh expected to make a new era for Thái Nguyên T&T

By Thanh Nga

With an impressive track record, coach Văn Thị Thanh, the 2003 Golden Ball winner, is poised to bring positive changes and renewed motivation to the Thái Nguyên T&T women’s football club following her recent appointment as head coach.

“After many years, I return to professional football with a new team and a new position. As head coach, I'm not afraid of failure; I believe I can succeed,” Thanh said upon assuming her new role earlier this week.

“I will work closely with the coaching staff and players to conquer upcoming tournaments, starting with the T&T Cup Hà Nội International Women's Football Tournament and the National Women's Championship. Furthermore, I aim to develop women's youth football in Thái Nguyên.”

Thanh, 39, is the only female coach in Việt Nam to hold an AFC Pro certificate, the highest qualification from the Asian Football Confederation for coaching national teams.

Aspiration to become pro coach

The year 2003 was significant for an 18-year-old Thanh. In the SEA Games final in Việt Nam, she scored the opening goal, helping the Vietnamese team secure a 2-1 victory over Myanmar and win the gold medal.

This achievement earned her the 2003 Golden Ball and a place among the top 10 Vietnamese athletes of the year.

At 24, after winning gold at the 2009 SEA Games, Thanh surprised many by announcing her retirement from the national team. Two years later, she officially retired after finishing as the runner-up in the National Women’s Football Championship with her hometown team, Phong Phú Hà Nam.

Retiring at 26 without any injuries, Thanh explained that she wanted to focus on completing her university education and pursuing a career as a professional coach. Her journey involved four years to earn a bachelor's degree and another twelve years to achieve her Pro certificate, alongside levels C, B, and A.

“Committing to professional football requires a coach to have qualifications and expertise. A coach must excel not only in their profession but also in management and leadership skills,” Thanh said.

Over the past 16 years, Thanh has taught coaching classes, worked in youth and community football, and served as an assistant to head coach Mai Đức Chung of the national women’s football team, as well as to Akira Ijiri (Vietnamese women's U17 and U19 teams). This blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience has prepared her for leading a Vietnamese football club.

It’s no surprise that Thanh accepted the challenge to lead the ambitious Thái Nguyên T&T Club, which gives her a platform to showcase her capabilities.

Pioneer in transfers

Thái Nguyên T&T have made history by pioneering player transfers with signing fees, acquiring players including Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Anh, Lê Hoài Lương, and Trần Thị Kim Anh.

Ahead of the 2024 season, the club further strengthened its roster by signing three more players: Trần Thị Kim Thanh (Golden Ball 2023), Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy (Bronze Ball 2023), and Trần Thị Thu.

Additionally, after winning the 2024 national bronze medal, Thái Nguyên invited Đặng Thị Kiều Trinh to serve as the goalkeeper coach. Trinh boasts three Vietnamese Golden Balls (2011, 2012, 2017), three SEA Games gold medals (2005, 2009, 2017), and was named Southeast Asia's Best Player in 2012.

Thanh's first challenge as head coach of Thái Nguyên T&T will be the T&T Cup Hà Nội International Women's Football Tournament, held at Hàng Đẫy Stadium from October 3 to 7.

The tournament is organised by the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with the Hà Nội Football Federation and other organisations, as part of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the capital's liberation (October 10, 2024). VNS