Home Sports

 Việt Nam top international ju-jitsu competition

October 04, 2024 - 17:56
Vietnamese competitors returned home with 22 gold medals and the top overall position at the JJIF World Cup Beach 2024.

Jujitsu

 

Việt Nam set domination at the September 26-29 JJIF World Cup Beach 2024 in Thailand. Photo of Việt Nam Sports Team

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese competitors returned home with 22 gold medals and the top overall position at the JJIF World Cup Beach 2024, an annual tournament held by the Ju-Jitsu International Federation.

SEA Games champion Đào Hồng Sơn defended his title, earning his third gold in a row in the men's 56kg class, while former world champion Phùng Thị Huệ also met no challenge to triumph in the women's 45kg category.

In addition to the nearly two dozen gold medals, the Vietnamese fighters also claimed 15 silvers and 13 bronzes.

Hosts Thailand came second in the medal tally, followed by Palestine.

This year's JJIF World Cup Beach tournament took place from September 26 to 29 at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand.

International martial artists competed in men's and women's individual and team events for adults and juniors in different weight categories, ranging from under 40kg to under 94kg. VNS

