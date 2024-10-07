Tough competitions await world players at Hà Nội Open's 9-ball

Pool

HÀ NỘI — Jayson Shaw of Scotland is determined to defend his title, while Việt Nam's top player, Dương Quốc Hoàng, aims to keep the Mansion Sport Hà Nội Open Pool Championship's 9-ball trophy at home in the second season.

The US$200,000 tournament kicks off on Tuesday and concludes five days later at the Mỹ Đình Indoor Athletics Palace.

Among the 256 competitors, 128 are from the top ranking World Nineball Tour, including renowned players like Shane Van Boening, Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, Fedor Gorst, Carlo Biado, Aloycius Yapp, and Mickey Krause.

Việt Nam's Đỗ Thế Kiên and Lường Đức Thiện are also part of this high potential group.

The rest included 64 who secured their slots from qualifications and 64 who registered through the organising committee's portal.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Shaw said he was excited and could not wait to compete in the Hà Nội Open.

He was still feeling the emotional moment when he took the title last year and his goal was nothing but taking the second win.

"Last year was an probably the best feeling I’ve had winning in front of an incredible crowd in Hà Nội. Anyone who wins the Hà Nội Open in the future will experience a feeling like no other. Ever since I made that winning 9-ball I've dreamt of coming back and I can’t wait to get going again," said Shaw.

He said there were many tough rivals including cueist Hoàng of the hosts in this competitions and he would have to try hard to have an opportunity to advance to the final.

Meanwhile Hoàng was overwhelmed with the scale of the tournament and believed that his decision to take part in the event was a right one.

"For me, I have difficult choices to stand here today. But when I arrived here and saw the venue and the set up, I knew I had made the right decision. My objective is to keep this trophy in my country," he said.

Trần Thùy Chi, President and CEO of Vietcontent, co-organisers of the tournament highlighted at the tournament’s success and the overwhelming support from Vietnamese fans: “The number of fans watching last year exceeded all expectations. The Hà Nội Open has shown just how strong billiards is here. Việt Nam has both world-class players and an incredibly passionate fan base – no other country has a billiards following quite like Việt Nam.”

Emily Frazer, CEO of Matchroom Multi Sport, expressed her gratitude for the tournament’s return: “This is such a beautiful country here in Việt Nam. I want to thank everyone here for making us and the players feel so welcome. It feels like our second home. Who would think this just year two of this tournament, think where we will be in years to come!"

Fans worldwide can also catch all the action live, with broadcasts provided by Vietcontent, Sky Sports, and other international partners, ensuring a global audience for this premier event.

Within the framework of the Open, the Hà Nội Junior Open will take place on October 11 and 12. It is expected to be a playground to help bright young domestic and international talents have the opportunity to compete.

Sixty-four under-17 international and Vietnamese players will vie for a $10,000 award. —VNS