DNSE Aquaman Việt Nam to kick off in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — The DNSE Aquaman Việt Nam 2024 aquathlon tournament is set to take place on December 1 at Hồ Tràm in the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

The tournament is expected to feature 2,000 athletes from both domestic and international backgrounds. Competitors will race in four categories, Aquaman (2 km swim, 21 km run) and Half Aqua (1km swim, 10km run).

Early registrations (Super Early Bird) are open until October 8, offering the best prices.

Positioned as the premier swimming and running event in the country, DNSE Aquaman Việt Nam has become a popular event for enthusiasts of combined sports. The first tournament was held in 2022 in Trà Cổ Ward, Móng Cái City, Quảng Ninh Province, featuring 1,000 athletes. In 2023, it took place in Phan Thiết City, Bình Thuận Province, with 1,500 participants.

The organising committee hopes this year's event will inspire athletes to "dare to dream big and dare to conquer," opening up new goals and destinations for everyone involved.

This year’s tournament will feature reigning national triathlon champion Lâm Quang Nhật, former star swimmer Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên, and actress Khả Ngân as ambassadors. Throughout the event, the ambassadors will share professional techniques and insights on navigating aquathlon challenges.

In addition to the competitions, the event will include various sideline activities, such as talks with renowned athletes and celebrity competitors, as well as live music performances.

Located about 120km from Ho Chi Minh City, Hồ Tràm boasts a stunning coastline, fine sands, tranquil surroundings, and pristine beauty, alongside numerous resorts. Athletes and their families will have the opportunity to explore attractions like Bình Châu - Phước Bửu Nature Reserve, Minh Đạm Mountain Base, and Bình Châu Hot Spring, as well as enjoy fresh seafood and entertainment services. VNS