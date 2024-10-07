HCM City win first match in AFC Champions League

Football

HCM CITY — HCM City made a brilliant start in the AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25 beating Taichung Blue Whale 3-1 in their Group C tie at the Thống Nhất Stadium on October 6.

After a tame first half with both sides not at their best, HCM City gradually found their pace and came alive to start the campaign on an emphatic note.

The hosts increased their intensity in the second half and found the breakthrough in the 50th minute when Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Ngân converted a rebound from inside the box after Quách Thu Em had parried Phan Thị Trang’s initial effort.

Huỳnh Như doubled the leader in the 65th minute as she headed home Trần Thị Thu Thảo’s cross from the right.

Như secured her double two minutes later, converting Meghan Root’s through pass with a cool finish.

Taichung Blue Whale also found their rhythm threatening HCM City with number of attempts from Silawan Intamee, Maho Tanaka and Saowalak Peng Ngam.

The visitors pulled one back through Huang Ke-sin, who volleyed home from inside the box, but it was too late to change the course of the game as HCM City held on to seal the win.

"I met with health problem ahead of the match and did not practise for five days. But when coaches asked if I could play I said 'yes' and here I am," said Như who signed a short-term contract with her former club after playing abroad for two years.

“I tried my best this match but I really didn't get acquainted with the ball leading to poor performance (in the first half).

"During the break, I was strongly encouraged by home supporters and family, which motivated me.

"I thought I would not compete for HCM City any more but I am happy to have opportunity to play today. I did better job in the second half and helped the club win this game."

In the other match of the group, title favourite Urawa Red Diamond of Japan demolished Odisha of India 17-0 to take the top ranking position.

HCM City will meet India’s Odisha FC on Wednesday while Taichung Blue Whale will hope to bounce with a win against Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies of Japan.

Two top teams of the group will qualify for the quarter-finals. — VNS