Ethiopian farmer Damte wins, Lệ defends title at HCM City Midnight

Marathon

HCM CITY — Wendwesen Damte will use his bonus after winning the third VPBank VnExpress Marathon HCM City Midnight 2025 on February 23 to expand his farm in hometown.

The Ethiopian farmer put in an impressive time during his first run in Việt Nam, finishing the men's 42km in a time of 2hr 32.34min.

"I felt lonely on my way to the finish. But it was okay because loneliness is a usual companion with marathoners," said Damte.

Taking a late flight to HCM City on February 21, Damte had been facing strong Kenyan runners Moses Kipkosgei Bowen and Edwin Kiptoo.

However winning the title in the Buriram Marathon last month was apparently the motivation for him to take them on.

However, as both Moses and Kiptoo were a no show, Damte's main rivals were elite Vietnamese runners Huỳnh Anh Khôi and Đan Quyết.

The race couldn't be easier for him as he met no challenge, running solo to the finish, with a gap of about seven minutes to the nearest runners.

"The weather here is better than that in Thailand. It is cooler and I received strong support from volunteers," said Damte who already has a three-storey house built with his winnings in his home town of Sendafa.

"I will use bonus to expand my farm. I love my country and family. I want them to have happy life there," said Damte, adding that he would raise cows, chicken, fish and grow the local grass, teff.

Runners-up on February 23 were Khôi (2:39.08) and Pheara Vann from Cambodia (2:40.34).

In the women's race, former SEA Games 10,000m champion Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ put in a spirited defence, although she has not had any serious threats this season.

Using her usual tactic, Lệ ran behind several rivals in the leading group and then put in a sprint in the last couple of kilometres, to finish in a time of 2:58.16.

She was followed by Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Lan (3:07.35) and Trần Thị Kim Kiều (3:07.58).

In the 21km, two winners were Lý Nhân Tín (1:15.41) and Lê Thị Hà (1:27.41).

The shorter distances saw the foreigners finish first.

Premkamon Wongvichai of Thailand won the women's 10km after 39.40min. The 24 year old has run for six years and won several titles at home.

Meanwhile 16 year old Australian Siena Milgate, who has only been racing for a year, topped the 5km category, although she spent precious minutes running the wrong way before turning back.

Vietnamese Nguyễn Văn Lợi and Lý Toàn Phát Dĩ won the men's 10km and 5km, respectively.

The routes of VPBank VnExpress Marathon HCM City Midnight have been certified by the Association of International Marathons (AIMS). Athletes can use their achievements to register to participate in the world's major marathons. VNS