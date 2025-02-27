Politics & Law
Home Sports

Vietnamese wushu martial artists qualify for 2025 World Games

February 27, 2025 - 11:10
Dương Thúy Vi, who earned a gold medal for Việt Nam at the 2022 World Games, secured her spot at the 2025 event with a strong recent performance.
Wushu martial artist Dương Thúy Vi. — Photo cadn.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Seven Vietnamese wushu martial artists have successfully qualified for the 2025 World Games, scheduled to take place from August 7 to August 17 in Chengdu, China.

Dương Thúy Vi, who earned a gold medal for Việt Nam at the 2022 World Games, secured her spot at the 2025 event with a strong recent performance.

The taolu (performance) event will also feature other notable athletes, including Đặng Trần Phương Nhi, who won two gold medals at the 2023 World Wushu Championships, and Nông Văn Hữu, the champion of the 32nd SEA Games.

In addition, Việt Nam will send four athletes to compete in the sanda (combat) event, including gold medalists Huỳnh Đỗ Đạt and Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy from the 2023 World Wushu Championships. VNS

Sports

VFF partners with Bundesliga to develop national football

Vietnamese football players will have opportunities to improve their skill levels after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) and the German Bundesliga on February 26 in Hà Nội.
Sports

Naturalised Striker Nguyễn Xuân Son close to ready to compete again

According to doctors, Son is expected to return to normal training with his teammates in about six months. This means the striker from Nam Định Club will be able to compete with the Vietnamese national team starting in September, participating in friendly matches and the final qualifying round for the Asian Cup 2027.

