Vietnamese wushu martial artists qualify for 2025 World Games

HÀ NỘI — Seven Vietnamese wushu martial artists have successfully qualified for the 2025 World Games, scheduled to take place from August 7 to August 17 in Chengdu, China.

Dương Thúy Vi, who earned a gold medal for Việt Nam at the 2022 World Games, secured her spot at the 2025 event with a strong recent performance.

The taolu (performance) event will also feature other notable athletes, including Đặng Trần Phương Nhi, who won two gold medals at the 2023 World Wushu Championships, and Nông Văn Hữu, the champion of the 32nd SEA Games.

In addition, Việt Nam will send four athletes to compete in the sanda (combat) event, including gold medalists Huỳnh Đỗ Đạt and Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy from the 2023 World Wushu Championships. VNS