Nguyễn Tiến Linh wins 2024 Vietnamese Golden Ball, completes remarkable comeback in 2024

Anh Đức

HCM CITY — Striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh won his first ever Vietnamese Golden Ball to rapturous applause at the Bến Thành theatre in Hồ Chí Minh City yesterday, after a career rollercoaster ride in 2024.

The centre forward, who currently plays for Becamex Bình Dương FC in the V.League 1, surpassed his Việt Nam teammates Nguyễn Hoàng Đức and Phạm Tuấn Hải, who won the Silver Ball and Bronze Ball, respectively.

Tiến Linh's victory in the awards night was well deserved, according to fans on social media.

The Hải Dương-born footballer had a disappointing start to the year 2024, during which he experienced a goal drought in the national team, which coincided with the downturn of the Golden Star Warriors. Linh was at the centre of that criticism, being the spearhead of an unimpressive attack.

After Philippe Troussier's resignation and the appointment of Kim Sang-sik, Linh ended his goal drought on June 6, scoring twice in a 3-2 thriller against the Philippines in the World Cup qualifiers.

At the 2024 ASEAN Championship, Tiến Linh's unlikely partnership with naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son helped him bag four goals in the tournament, and secure his second regional title.

In his club career, after a dull 2023/24 V.League 1 season, during which he only managed to score eight goals in 24 matches for Becamex Bình Dương FC, Linh made a remarkable turnaround in the 2024/25 season and is currently leading the Golden Boot race with ten goals in 14 matches.

"I am very emotional right now, and also proud," said Linh in his acceptance speech, "I want to thank my family, who are here now to witness this moment. My family was with me during my lowest times."

Another figure who finally got the recognition that she deserved was Hồ Chí Minh City W.F.C's midfielder Trần Thị Thuỳ Trang, who won her first Women's Golden Ball at the age of 37.

Thuỳ Trang had a remarkable 2024, excelling on both grass and the futsal field, as she won the 2024 Women's National League and the 2024 AFF Women's Futsal Championship.

This is the second time Thùy Trang has made it into the top three of the Golden Ball Award, after having won the Silver Ball in 2022. She was understandably also emotional and choked up during her speech.

"I am very happy and honoured to stand here," she said. "I used to sit in the audience, cheering on my teammates as they received this prestigious award. But I also wished that one day I would stand here to receive the highest award, and today I am lucky enough to achieve it."

As Trang's relatives were weeping, she gave thanks to her mother in her acceptance speech.

"Most importantly, I would like to thank my parents, as they have always been my greatest motivation. Thank you, Mom, for quietly sacrificing so much for me. I hope you both stay healthy and watch me grow," said Trang.

The Women's Silver Ball went to Trang's HCMC teammate Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Ngân, and the Bronze Ball went to Than Khoáng Sản Việt Nam FC's Dương Thị Vân.

Naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son (Rafaelson) won the Best Foreign Player award with a record-breaking year at both club and national level. VNS