Hà Nội Basketball Championship starts in March, promising thrilling matches

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Basketball Championship 2025, brought by VNPAY, is set to tip off next month in the capital city, marking the opening event of the national basketball series. This third edition of the tournament (HBC3) promises fresh and exciting developments for players and fans alike.

A total of 15 teams — 10 men's and five women's clubs — will compete, representing Hà Nội and neighbouring provinces. The men's competition will see teams divided into two groups, playing in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will progress to the next stage.

Meanwhile, the women's side will also compete in round robin format, with the best four teams qualifying for the knockout round.

In line with the championship’s theme, 'Stand for Pride', organisers have introduced a new requirement mandating each team include at least two U19 players in their line-up. This aims to provide young athletes with valuable competitive experience while encouraging clubs to invest in youth development and secure a strong future for Vietnamese basketball.

Teams are also allowed to field a regulated number of foreign and heritage players, enhancing the overall quality and competitiveness of the tournament.

Matches will be held from March 9 to 20 at the Cầu Giấy Gymnasium. Unlike previous seasons, entry will no longer be free. This shift is intended to foster a culture of paying for entertainment, reflecting global trends.

Tickets will be available on ticketbox.vn, with prices ranging from VNĐ50,000 to VNĐ300,000, depending on seating zones.

However, fans will still have the chance to secure free tickets through happy hour promotions on the tournament’s official social media pages before each match. Organisers encourage supporters to follow these pages for updates.

For those unable to attend in person, all matches will be broadcast live on VTVcab channels and apps.

HBC is one of three Vietnam Basketball Championship (VBC) events in a semi-professional series. It is organised by New Sports under the supervision of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and is supported by title sponsor VNPAY.

HBC and VBC will not only include basketball, but also music shows and other performances.

Event organisers are working with VieON, an entertainment application for watching movies, shows, sports and TV, to take the relationship between sports and music to a new level. Audience members will be immersed in impressive half-time shows with famous artists and vibrant performances.

Audiences will be able to catch exciting matches as well as diversify their entertainment experience, raising the level of the tournament and creating new features for the basketball community.

Last year, Hà Nội remained undefeated, beating Ba Đình 61-52 to win the prestigious title. — VNS