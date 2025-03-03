Amateur players secure titles at first national championship

Tennis

VŨNG TÀU — New tennis champions were found after thrilling matches of the first National Amateur Women Tennis Championship which closed on March 2 in Vũng Tàu City.

"I am really happy with this title. Here in addition to playing competitive matches I learnt a lot in terms of experience and skills from other players," said newcomer Trần Như Phương.

Phương and Cao Văn Lương defeated Vũ Tiến Phát and Lê Na in the 'Pair of Leaders' category.

"Although it is the first tournament for national amateur players it is well organised and we are strongly supported to show our best. It will be motivation for us to practice and compete better in the future competitions," she said.

Other winners were Nguyễn Lâm Thảo Nhi and Đoàn Văn Thị Phương (women's pair U40), Đoàn Văn Thị Phương and Nguyễn Thị Lan Châu (women's pair over-40), Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hương and Nguyễn Khánh Hùng (mixed pair over-35) and Trần Quốc Tuấn and Trần Văn Giàu (men's pair over-35).

The tournament also featured the participation of some elite players including Ngô Hồng Hạnh, Lê Thảo Hân and Phan Diễm Quỳnh. Organisers said their exhibition matches would contribute to improving quality of the tournament and opening athletes' minds in terms of learning new tactics and techniques.

“It is the first time I have participated in a national tournament for amateurs on such a major scale and with so many exciting activities. I have had an opportunity to interact with female players from many different cities and provinces and am impressed with the diverse playing styles of players," said a player from the Military Team.

More than a hundred players took part in the tournament, known as the Victory Hotel Vũng Tàu Cup, organised by the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) and provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Winners took home big bonuses but the VTF was running the event as part of its policy to promote sport socialisation and sport economics.

In addition to matches, there was an exhibition space at the tournament, showing all the regional opportunities and a charity call out which raised VNĐ22 million (US$859), which was donated to 50 poor families in the area. — VNS