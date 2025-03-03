Players prepare for the 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup

ĐÀ NẴNG — Coach Mai Văn Đức is set to gather the Vietnamese beach soccer team for a training camp in Đà Nẵng starting February 25, as they gear up for the 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Thailand.

The squad primarily comprise players from Đà Nẵng FC, the reigning champions of the Việt Nam National Beach Soccer Championship. Alongside Khánh Hòa, they have been the most successful teams in the tournament's history since it first began in 2009.

The 2025 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup is scheduled for March 20-30 at Jomtien Beach Soccer Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand. This year's championship features 16 teams divided into four groups of four. Việt Nam have been drawn into Group D, facing tough competition from Oman, Bahrain, and Malaysia. Oman and Bahrain are recognised as two of the leading beach soccer teams in Asia, while Malaysia has reached the quarterfinals twice in the past four cup competitions.

The group stage will follow a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals. Additionally, the top three teams in the tournament will qualify for the 2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. VNS