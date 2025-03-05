Regional women's tournament renamed ASEAN MSIG Serenity Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has announced new name of the premier international women’s football competition, the ASEAN MSIG Serenity Cup, after MSIG becomes its first-ever title partner.

AFF’s earlier named MSIG as the official insurance partner for its major national team and club tournaments.

Together with the MSIG Serenity Cup, these tournaments are collectively branded as ASEAN United FC. The partnership was concluded by global sports marketing agency SportFive, the AFF’s exclusive commercial partner.

The MSIG Serenity Cup has a strong legacy dating back to 2004, with its previous 12 editions showcasing quality, competitive football from the region’s top female stars, alongside emerging talent.

In recent years, just as the popularity of the women’s game has taken centre stage globally, ASEAN women’s national team performances too have been rising steadily, with Thailand participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019, and the Philippines and Việt Nam in 2023.

MSIG’s title partnership reaffirms the stature and importance of ASEAN’s top women’s tournament and seeks to further elevate the women’s game throughout the region.

Seven teams including defending champions Philippines, four-time winners Thailand, three-time winners Việt Nam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-finalists Australia will compete for the coveted title of ASEAN women’s champions and the new MSIG Serenity Cup trophy which was unveiled om March 3 in Singapore.

Clemens Philippi, CEO, MSIG Asia said: “Football embodies the values we embrace - teamwork, passion, fair play and resilience.

"This partnership highlights the power of sport to inspire and unite, and reflects MSIG’s commitment to gender equity. At MSIG, women make up 64 per cent of our workforce and 57 per cent of middle and senior management, well above regional averages.

"Through this partnership, we celebrate the spirit of football and empower communities across ASEAN to dream big, achieve their goals, and reach new heights, confident in the protection MSIG provides."

He added the company's goal through this partnership was to elevate women’s football across the region. From supporting women athletes in Japan to delivering innovative solutions to vulnerable communities in the region, MSIG remained committed to driving progress, both on and off the field.

AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth said: "Our partnership with MSIG, a company that promotes gender equality, is founded on a shared vision to develop and advance ASEAN women’s football on all levels.

"It also marks a transformative era for the women’s game throughout the region. A strong focus on ASEAN’s leading women’s tournament – the MSIG Serenity Cup and empowering ASEAN women players and national teams to achieve their aspirations will inspire current and future generations of female footballers."

Attending the ceremony, Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, APAC, SPORTFIVE said: "We are pleased to have brought together the AFF and MSIG, two parties with a common bond to reshape the future of women’s football in ASEAN.

"The collective strengths and synergies of the partnership together with SPORTFIVE’s work in women’s football worldwide will undoubtedly help to create new opportunities for the women’s game to continue growing and thriving on all levels throughout the region." VNS