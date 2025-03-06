Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam have two billiards players at World Games 2025

March 06, 2025 - 17:19
Cueists Trần Quyết Chiến and Phùng Kiện Tường will be the Vietnamese representatives in pool events at the World Games 2025.

Billiards

World Cup winner Trần Quyết Chiến will take part in the World Games 2025. Photo thethao247.vn

HÀ NỘI — Cueists Trần Quyết Chiến and Phùng Kiện Tường will be the Vietnamese representatives in pool events at the World Games 2025.

Việt Nam Billiards & Snooker Federation General Secretary Đoàn Tuấn Anh confirmed that Việt Nam were given two official slots for Chiến and Tường, who will be playing against the world's strongest rivals in August in China.

Chiến is one of the best 9-ball athletes and the four-time World Cup winner is now at number four in the world rankings.

Phùng Kiện Tường will be the female cueist of Việt Nam at the World Games 2025. Photo 24h.com.vn

Tường is among the best female players of Việt Nam. She has not reached the world level yet, but secured silver from the 32nd SEA Games in 2023 in Cambodia.

Earlier, seven wushu martial artists of Việt Nam received their slots in the Chengdu Games.

The World Games has become the second-most important global multi-sport event in the world, holding disciplines that are not in the programme of the Olympic Games. They are an international showcase that positions the world's best athletes, the host city and the partners and sponsors at the heart of the of world sport.

This year, 5,000 participants from more than 100 countries will compete in 34 sports, across 60 disciplines, and in 225 medal events. VNS

