Students to compete for national futsal championship in April

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — The third National University Futsal Championship will be held in April in Đà Nẵng City with a huge bonus of VNĐ300 million (US$12,000) up for grabs.

Eight teams will compete in the tournament from April 17-25 at the Đà Nẵng University's Sport Centre.

Earlier, three regional qualification rounds will be organised.

In the north, 12 teams will compete from March 13-21 at the Phenikaa University's campus in Hà Nội.

Eight teams will play in the central regional qualifier at the Đà Nẵng University's Sport Centre from April 5-11.

In the south, 12 teams will vie to get into the finals from March 25 to April 2 at the HCM City University of Agriculture and Forestry.

They will compete in a round robin format, with two strongest teams of each region and two best third-placed ones qualifying for the finals.

"After two first successful seasons, the championship has been a prestigious and competitive futsal event for students. It is also one of major sport tournaments for university-level athletes," said Phan Anh Tú, deputy head of the organising committee.

He hoped that with the careful preparation from the organisers and dedicated training schedules, the third championship would be a quality competition with beautiful and fair play matches.

Attending the draw on March 6 in Hà Nội, coach Trần Hữu Đông Triều of PFT Polytechnic said his team took third position in the central qualifiers last year, promising that this year they would do better.

He said, we are aiming to get in the top two and secure a place in the finals.

The tournament is organised by Vietsports and its partners in an attempt to push the development of futsal nationwide.

HCM City University of Physical Education and Sports won two previous titles. VNS