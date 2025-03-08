Street futsal player Phát reaches career peak

Futsal

Nervous but excited, Nguyễn Thịnh Phát couldn't sit still during one of the most important award ceremonies of his life.

He was startled when his name was called. Under the bright stage lights, his hands trembled as he accepted the Golden Ball trophy, awarded to the best futsal player of 2024—a title many players dream of achieving.

"I am really happy to win this title. At this moment, I don't know what to say, but a special thank you to Trần Anh Tú (owner of Thái Sơn Nam FC) for his reminders and suggestions when I played below expectations," said Phát, clutching the trophy tightly.

"I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates, who supported me throughout the year. Their help pushed me to achieve this award," he added, still shaking from excitement.

As he stepped back to his seat, the pivo (striker) could hardly believe his win, as it had been a tough vote in a year with few tournaments.

Despite being a key goalscorer for multi-time champions Thái Sơn Nam FC and the national team, Phát had never made the shortlist for the Golden Ball in previous years. He had only been listed as a nominee in the 2022 edition.

In 2024, for the first time, he made it into the top five—remarkable for a player who developed his skills on street futsal courts.

Among the five finalists, Phát was not the top contender. His teammate Nguyễn Mạnh Dũng was widely considered the frontrunner, having delivered exceptional performances in both domestic and Southeast Asian tournaments.

Dũng helped Thái Sơn Nam FC claim the national title and was named MVP before finishing as runner-up with Việt Nam in the regional championship.

Phát, however, had a memorable year of his own. He secured the national title, earned a regional silver medal, and was Việt Nam's top scorer with 16 goals and four assists. He also netted six goals in the Southeast Asian championship.

His goal-scoring prowess likely won over the voting panel of organisers and sports journalists.

Late-blooming talent

Born in 1997 in Đồng Nai Province, Phát started playing futsal on the streets, earning a living from the game. Becoming a professional player was never part of his plan until he was recruited by Tân Hiệp Hưng FC in 2016.

Coach Phạm Minh Giang spotted his talent, noting his potential to become a key player for the national team. However, at 19, Phát was past the ideal age for foundational training, forcing him to start from scratch.

He joined Cao Bằng FC under coach Hector Souto, training alongside members of the national U20 team. He had to quickly refine his technique to keep up with the higher level of play while also battling a long-standing ligament injury sustained in his amateur days.

"He underwent surgery for a severe ligament tear in 2018. It was the lowest point in his career, and he almost gave up, fearing he wouldn't recover," said coach Nguyễn Đăng Hoài.

"But he proved stronger than he thought. With support from those around him and his own determination, he returned even better—both physically and mentally."

Phát’s abilities were recognised gradually. Since 2022, he has been among the top scorers for both Thái Sơn Nam and the national team, known for his powerful and accurate finishing—just as coach Giang had predicted when he was Việt Nam’s head coach.

"It has been a long journey of effort and struggle," Phát said. "I overcame my darkest days and stood up after failure. Futsal is in my blood—it’s a part of my life. I always train hard, learning from my coaches and senior players to improve."

With his Golden Ball win behind him, Phát is back in action with Thái Sơn Nam as the national championship continues until June.

Later this year, he and his teammates will prepare for international friendlies and major competitions, including the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this December.

It will be his second SEA Games appearance, having helped Việt Nam secure a bronze medal at the 30th Games. After claiming silver at the 2024 regional championship, the team is now aiming for the top spot. VNS