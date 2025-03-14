Linh likely to replace Xuân Son

HÀ NỘI — Striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh has confirmed that his injury is stable, and that he is determined to step in for naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son in the Vietnamese national team's upcoming matches.

In the third qualifying round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027, the team will be without Son due to injury, making Linh the most likely replacement.

During the Vietnamese team's latest training session in Bình Dương Province, Linh expressed his commitment to fill Son's role: "Son's injury, sustained during the ASEAN Cup 2024, is a significant loss for the team. He had an exceptional tournament. The rest of us will need to work hard to compensate for this gap, especially in the next two matches."

He also mentioned the team's positive spirit and eagerness for the next important matches.

"At the recent ASEAN Cup, my teammates and I achieved our set goals. The whole team are in a relaxed and cohesive mood after the matches in V.League 1. I hope we can maintain our good form and solidarity in the upcoming matches," Linh said.

The striker confirmed that the players' physical conditions are stable, as they have been competing in the V.League 1 ahead of their national team matches. Although he and Đình Thanh Bình are still recovering, he expects to return to normal training in just 1-2 days.

Regarding their upcoming opponents, Linh noted that Cambodia and Laos are both familiar teams in Southeast Asia, and the Vietnamese team must showcase their strength and standing in the region.

March marks the first time that players from Bình Dương Club, including Tiến Linh, Vi Hào and Minh Khoa, have the opportunity to wear the national team jersey at home. Linh said that this serves as great motivation for him and his teammates to perform well in the upcoming matches.

Recent updates indicate that the Vietnamese team will be without Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh, who has not fully recovered from his injury, and goalkeeper Đình Triệu, who is dealing with a back issue and is likely to miss the next few matches. Goalkeeper Xuân Hoàng has been called up as a replacement.

According to the plan, the Vietnamese team will continue daily training in Bình Dương. On March 19, they will play an international friendly match against Cambodia, which will serve as a rehearsal for the official match against Laos in the third qualifying round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 on March 25. Both matches will take place at Gò Đậu Stadium in Bình Dương. VNS