Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu hosts 2025 national beach wrestling championship

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — The 2025 National Beach Wrestling Championship and Youth Beach Wrestling Championship officially commenced on the evening of March 14 in the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

Taking place at the Revolutionary Traditional House in Vũng Tàu City until March 18, the championship is organised by the province’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

It has drawn over 500 coaches and athletes from 27 provinces, cities, and sectors nationwide.

Beach wrestling is a highly competitive sport that combines strength, endurance, and strategic agility.

Each match showcases the wrestlers' resilience, fighting spirit, and determination to win.

This year’s tournament serves not only as a platform for athletes to demonstrate their skills but also as an opportunity to further promote beach wrestling across the country.

The championship features competitions across multiple weight divisions; for men, categories range from 40kg to over 90kg, while for women, weight classes span from 40kg to over 80kg.

Following the opening ceremony, the first day of competition kicked off with the youth division. In the men’s category, gold medals were awarded to Đỗ Quang Hào from Hà Nội (48kg), Phí Hữu Quang from the Army (50kg), Nguyễn Tiến Lượng from Hà Nội (55kg), Ngô Minh Ý from Huế (60kg) and Phan Đức Trường from Ninh Bình (65kg).

For the women’s division, the gold medalists included Trần Thị Ngọc Trâm from Huế (40kg), Đinh Kiều Trang from Public Security (45kg), and Nguyễn Thị Trinh from the Army (50kg).

Tạ Đình Đức, vice president-secretary general of the Việt Nam Wrestling Federation, said this is the first year that the U17 age group has been included in the competition.

He emphasised the high technical level of young wrestlers, acknowledging the rigorous training and preparation by various provinces and sectors ahead of the tournament.

The event also serves as a crucial opportunity for athletes to refine their skills in anticipation of the 2025 Asian U17 Beach Wrestling Championship, scheduled for June in Vũng Tàu city, and the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

Phùng Nguyên Tường Minh, head of Sports Management at the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, highlighted a unique feature of this year’s event: a dedicated sand wrestling arena set up at the Revolutionary Tradition House.

“This innovative venue not only enhances the competition's quality but also provides an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike,” he said.

To engage the audience, event organisers and referees provided live commentary, explaining the history of wrestling, competition formats, and key techniques during matches.

This interactive approach heightened excitement among spectators while increasing awareness of this traditional yet dynamic sport.

The tournament also contributes to promoting Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu as an attractive tourism destination, renowned for its pristine beaches, pleasant climate, and warm hospitality.

By blending competitive sports with tourism promotion, the event reinforces the province’s position as a hub for sports tourism and cultural development. — VNS