Marathoners to race Đà Nẵng’s beach track

ĐÀ NẴNG — More than 7,000 runners from 72 countries and territories will be racing in the Đà Nẵng International Marathon 2025 on March 21-23, marking a new record of participants in the marathon’s 12-year history.

The event’s organisers said the race would welcome nearly 3,000 international runners, a 42 per cent increase from last year 2024, offering a unique experience among marathoners and their families enjoying in beach vacation in Đà Nẵng.

Athletes will be competing in 24km full marathon, half marathon (21km), and a fun run over 5km, along with two 'Ronny Dash' distances (500m and 1.5km) for children.

The race’s organisers said top marathoners including Shadrack Kipkemboi (Kenya), Issel Kawabata (Japan), Otmane Menbar (Morocco), along Việt Nam’s top athletes Phạm Ngọc Phan, Huỳnh Anh Khôi, Lê Tấn Hi, Lê Minh Tuân, and Phạm Thị Bình have registered to get the 42km track on March 23.

Eric Kiplimo Mosbei (Kenya), James Drakeford (UK), Vimal Govendarajoo (Malaysia), as well as Vietnamese talents Doãn Thị Oanh, Nguyễn Khánh Ly, and Thái Thị Kim Ngân have listed in the 21km race.

The Marathon 2025 decided to drop the 10km distance in favour of adding numbers to the full and half marathon categories.

The coastal city has remained a prime destination for elite runners for many years, while this year’s race will also celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Đà Nẵng City’s Reunification Day (March 29, 1975 – March 29, 2025).

March is recommended for runners, being a cooler time of year, so organisers are trusting that the Đà Nẵng International Marathon will be a perfect rendezvous for international sportsmen and women, as well as their families.

This year’s event expects to receive a record-breaking fundraising amount of US$20,000, contributed by Dennis Zaborac and the Silver Stride team.

Dennis, a US veteran and a longtime Đà Nẵng International Marathon participant, has consistently encouraged friends and families to donate and support the local community every time he returns to Đà Nẵng.

The money will be handed out to various charitable funds, including the Plum Orphanage Đà Nẵng, The Đà Nẵng Association for Agent Orange victims, Village of Hope Đà Nẵng and the central Highland children’s charity fund of the city’s Department of Culture and Sports.

Last year, Kenya’s Kiptoo Edwin and Vietnamese Phạm Thị Bình claimed the men’s and women’s 42km titles,

The race is also the first Vietnamese marathon certified by the International Amateur Athletics Association (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races. VNS