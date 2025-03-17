National sepak takraw club championship kicks off in Vũng Tàu

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — More than 200 athletes from 16 clubs across the country are competing in the 2025 National Sepak Takraw Club Championship being held in the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu from March 15 to 21.

On the 15th the province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Sports Authority of Việt Nam launched the championship at the Revolutionary Tradition House in Vũng Tàu City.

Sepak takraw is a sport that requires agility, powerful jumps and strong teamwork.

Hosting the event outdoors reflects the local authorities' efforts to bring sepak takraw closer to the public, allowing both locals and tourists to enjoy and cheer some thrilling play.

The championship has attracted clubs from 13 provinces and cities, and they will contest in 10 events: quad, trio and doubles events for men and women, mixed quad and men’s, women’s and mixed hoop.

Lê Thanh Sơn, head of the sepak takraw division at the authority and vice president and general secretary of the Việt Nam Sepak Takraw Federation, said this year’s competition would be of exceptionally high standard.

A highlight is the revival of the hoop event, which will feature in the upcoming SEA Games.

National team members have been permitted to compete for their respective clubs.

Organisers and coaches will keep an eye out for outstanding players for the national team with the 2026 Asian Games and National Sports Festival also being around the corner.

Before the opening ceremony, sepak takraw fans witnessed an exhilarating mixed hoop final between Hà Nội and Đồng Nai 1.

After an impressive technical display from both teams, Hà Nội triumphed 390-290.

The final rankings in the mixed hoop event saw Đồng Tháp and Sóc Trăng share third place behind the two teams.

Experts have praised the participating teams for their technical skill and strong line-ups.

Following the opening ceremony competition resumed with the mixed quad event in which Đồng Nai 1 turned the tables on Hà Nội to win the first prize while Thanh Hóa and Vĩnh Long shared third place. — VNS