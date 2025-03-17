Thật claims 2nd consecutive stage win at Biwase Cup 2025

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Nguyễn Thị Thật of the Lộc Trời An Giang team won her second consecutive stage in the 15th Bình Dương International Women’s Cycling Tournament for the Biwase Cup on Monday.

The sixth stage was for the 115km route from La Gi Town in Bình Thuận Province to Vũng Tàu City in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, a crucial stretch of the race.

Spanning a total of 1,158km, the race features 24 domestic and international teams, with competition fierce for the coveted yellow, green, polka-dot, and white jerseys.

The riders face numerous challenges, including eight mountain passes, including Rù Rì, Rọa Tượng, Lương Sơn, Cù Hin, and Vĩnh Hy, making this edition one of the most challenging in the race’s recent history.

The stage began with an early breakaway led by Thạch Thị Ngọc Thảo of the Đồng Tháp Lottery team, who formed a leading group of seven, including from the Philippines, Thailand and Chinese Taipei.

Thai cyclist Napassorn Panyawuthikrai joined the breakaway, helping to establish a two-minute gap ahead of the main peloton.

Sensing the danger, the Con Voi Bình Dương Fertiliser and Lộc Trời An Giang teams tightened their tactics, successfully closing the gap with 30km to go.

This set the stage for a dramatic sprint finish in Vũng Tàu City.

In the final stretch, Asian champion Jutatip Maneephan of Thailand launched an early sprint, but Thật unleashed a burst of speed to claim a second straight stage victory.

Thật won the sixth stage in a time of 2h33’44”. With the latest win, she strengthened her grip on the green jersey.

Meanwhile, Natalia Frolova of the Bình Dương Water Environment JSC (Biwase) keeps the yellow jersey as overall leader and polka-dot jersey (mountain classification) after six stages.

The final stage of the race is on 18 March, a 120km leg from Vũng Tàu to Thủ Dầu Một City in Bình Dương Province, and promises to be a thrilling conclusion. VNS