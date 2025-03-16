From bodybuilding to cycling champion

Tôn Hoàng Khánh Lan has remained unbeaten in the Vietnamese women's 52kg bodybuilding category since 2001, claiming the all-around champion title six times in the past nine seasons. She has also excelled at the National Sports Games since 2006 and won gold at the 2018 World Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship in Thailand.

Recently, Lan stunned the sports community by winning the Asian Cycling Championship 2025, proving her talent extends beyond bodybuilding. She spoke with Inner Sanctum about her success.

Inner Sanctum: You have enjoyed great success in Thailand, now in a completely different sport. How do you feel about this?

Even though I have been home for a few weeks, I still feel like I am in the clouds. I can hardly believe I won gold in my first international cycling competition—especially in a sport that is not my forte.

I remember crossing the finish line, hearing people say I had won gold, and thinking it couldn't be true. My heart was pounding as I waited for the official announcement. When it was confirmed, I was overwhelmed with congratulations from everyone and coverage from the media. That was when I truly realised I had succeeded.

Inner Sanctum: You were not among the favourites to win gold in Thailand, with expectations resting on established names like Nguyễn Thị Thật and Nguyễn Tuấn Vũ. What was your secret to this milestone achievement?

I only started training for road cycling in mid-2022. Back then, I told myself that as an athlete, I should always aim for the podium. Since then, I have medalled in every race I have entered. I treat every competition as if it were the final, always giving my best.

Before leaving for Thailand, I told my coach, Đặng Ngọc Tú of the Đồng Nai cycling team, that I would win the coveted yellow jersey and watch the Vietnamese flag fly from the podium.

During the race, I stuck to the tactics my coach gave me—staying behind opponents to take advantage of their slipstream before making my move. I also studied race footage of top athletes, including my idol Nguyễn Thị Thật, to improve my sprint technique.

The night before the competition, I could hardly sleep due to my nerves. I prayed for a smooth race without any mishaps. On the day, I carefully managed my stamina, stayed close to the leaders, and used my final burst of energy in the last 200 metres to surprise my opponents and secure victory.

Inner Sanctum: The Vietnamese team suffered a rare incident when all their bicycles caught fire days before the race. Were you affected?

Fortunately, I wasn’t with the team that day, so my bike was spared. The truth is, I couldn’t afford to travel to Thailand early. I only had a VNĐ5 million (US$196) sponsorship from the Cát Việt Thái Club. The Việt Nam Cycling and Motor Sports Federation covered my registration and bike transport fees, but the rest of the expenses were mine to bear.

Initially, I wanted to compete in two events: the individual time trial (ITT) and the mass start. However, competing in the ITT required a bike that met Asian Cycling Federation standards, and my height made it difficult to borrow a suitable one.

In the end, I competed only in the mass start event. Luckily, I was not affected by the fire and managed to win gold. It brings me immense joy to have contributed to our country’s sporting success.

Now, I find myself recognised more as a cyclist than a bodybuilder. Recently, while dining out, people approached me for photos. When cycling on the streets, strangers greet and congratulate me. It is both embarrassing and heartwarming.

Inner Sanctum: How did you change from bodybuilding to cycling?

Initially, I bought a bicycle to save on travel costs. As a single mother with a 12-year-old daughter, I try to cut expenses wherever possible.

Cycling also complemented my bodybuilding, strengthening my thigh muscles while being good for my health and the environment. Over time, it became a daily habit. Seeing others race, I decided to try, and I quickly became hooked. In the last four races I entered, I won all of them.

For the past two years, I have registered for every cycling race I could and have been lucky to win medals each time.

Inner Sanctum: You remain a formidable force in bodybuilding. Can you tell us more about that side of your career?

I have dominated Vietnamese bodybuilding since I turned professional in 2001, except for 2012 when I gave birth and 2023 when I took a break to recover. I have won gold in all six National Sports Games during this period and have long been recognised as the country’s top female bodybuilder.

In my 23-year career, I have won at least one or two gold medals every year. My goal this year is to claim gold at the Southeast Asian and Asian Bodybuilding Championships in July, as well as the national and world championships in October.

Inner Sanctum: How has bodybuilding helped you in cycling? And is it true that you are skilled in multiple sports?

My strong legs from bodybuilding allow me to cycle powerfully, while cycling helps improve my endurance and sculpt my thighs. When I first entered races, referees mistook me for a man due to my muscular build. Even some male athletes were not as physically imposing as me. Only a few recognised me as Khánh Lan, the bodybuilder, and explained to the referees, so I was allowed to compete.

I have always been drawn to physically demanding sports such as football, martial arts, running, cycling, and bodybuilding.

While I am fully committed to cycling, I will never give up bodybuilding. It has been my passion for over two decades. I am determined to defend my bodybuilding titles at the 2025 National Championships and beyond, aiming to make history by winning gold at the 2026 National Sports Games—becoming the only athlete to claim six consecutive titles.

Inner Sanctum: What are your other interests? Do you have a favourite life motto?

I love charity work and have donated blood over 30 times. Everyone has their own way of giving back; I choose to use my health to help those in need.

My favourite saying is: "If you have a wolf mentality, success is only a matter of time." That is the mindset I apply in my training and competition. VNS