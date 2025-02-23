Breathing new life into a famed stage role

Hoàng Thái Phương won first prize at the Hà Nội Ca Trù (Vietnamese ceremonial singing) Festival in 2016 and 2022, and has been a member of the Charm Band, which combines traditional and modern music. Notably, she left a strong impression with her role as Thị Nở in Chí Phèo’s Dream — Việt Nam’s Broadway-style musical.

She is a daughter of established singer Thanh Thanh Hiền and monochord artist Hoàng Anh Tú.

Phương sat down with Lam Anh for an interview before the next performance of Chí Phèo’s Dream on March 3 in Hà Nội.

Inner Sanctum: How did you come to play this role?

I had known about this project for a long time, but before the casting, I just thought I would participate for fun. I assumed I would only be cast in a supporting role or as a backup singer.

But one day, when celebrated singer Tấn Minh and music director Dương Cầm invited me to audition and gave me the role of Thị Nở, I actually felt more fear than excitement.

I knew that when artist Tấn Minh entrusted me with this role, he had been waiting for me to mature artistically. That made me even more afraid of not performing well.

After that, I trained intensely for an entire month. During the day, I rehearsed on stage; at night, I practised my techniques. I ate and slept with the show. I even dreamed of my fake teeth at night! (laughs).

Inner Sanctum: How did you prepare for the role of Thị Nở?

People often associate Thị Nở with an image of ugliness and awkwardness. But in this play, she is portrayed in a new light: pure, lovable, and positive.

I studied the character thoroughly — from how she sits and holds a bowl of onion porridge to her expressions when interacting with Chí Phèo — so that I could present a Thị Nở that feels relatable and sympathetic.

I also delved into the original work and realised that in Chí Phèo’s Dream, Thị Nở has her own unique charm. Despite the oppressive feudal society, she remains optimistic and cheerful.

When performing, I always try to add fresh nuances to each scene so that even returning audiences stay intrigued, and my fellow actors also feel a sense of novelty when performing with me.

Inner Sanctum: What makes you feel confident in portraying Thị Nở?

I think Thị Nở shares a key trait with my own personality: positivity. No matter the circumstances, I believe in smiling first and figuring things out later (laughs).

That’s actually a trait I inherited from my dad to my sisters, everyone handles situations with optimism, even when things don’t go as planned.

Inner Sanctum: What was the biggest challenge in playing this role?

Among the three key skills — acting, singing and dancing — acting was the hardest. Some scenes required me to perform alone, demanding intense emotional depth.

I was once given feedback that my singing was too "flat" — it lacked emotion. That helped me realise that whatever emotions I feel on stage, the audience picks up on them instantly. Luckily, the director and assistants guided me through these challenges.

Inner Sanctum: What is your favourite scene in the musical?

The onion porridge scene. On stage, it is performed with joy, but in the audience, some people may feel deep sympathy for this unconventional couple. It’s a scene filled with contrasting emotions.

Inner Sanctum: What are your plans after this musical?

I need to keep improving my technical skills and vocal abilities. As for future roles, I believe they will find me rather than me actively seeking them out. Sometimes, even if you look for a role, it may not be the right fit.

Inner Sanctum: As the daughter of a seasoned stage artist, what have you learned from your mother?

My mother has experienced many things, so she has a wealth of knowledge. I’ve learned a lot from her — from facial expressions to handling situations. And of course, I’ve also picked up her "crazy" personality.

I actually love this about her because it helps me release pressure during competitions and brings joy to those around me.

Inner Sanctum: What did your mother say about your role?

She had no idea I was auditioning until I was officially cast. She just asked, “Why are you always out?” But when she came to watch, she finally understood what I had been working on all this time.

Before the National Music and Dance Festival 2024, she gave me advice on acting and singing. But once the musical officially premiered, she refrained from commenting further, knowing I was already receiving plenty of feedback. She didn’t want to add any extra pressure.

Inner Sanctum: You mentioned always maintaining a positive attitude. How do you apply this mindset to your life?

When I feel down, I tend to keep it to myself and process my emotions alone at home instead of talking about it. Once I’ve sorted it out, I might share with someone I trust to see if my decisions were right.

Inner Sanctum: How do you support your mother when she faces difficult times?

When my mum goes through hardships, I feel a deep sorrow for her. That’s why I try to spend as much time with her as possible. Even if I’m out with friends, if I know she’s home alone, I’ll rush back.

I want to be by her side, talk to her, cheer her up, and help her feel better. On the outside, my mum always seems positive, cheerful, strong, and decisive, but deep down, she also feels pain when things don’t go her way.

Inner Sanctum: Do you encourage your mum to stay optimistic about love despite past hardships?

Of course! Every child wants their parents to be happy. But happiness has to be genuine, deserved, long-lasting, and safe. That’s the standard I hope my mum follows.

Inner Sanctum: Do you want to pursue a career in bolero music like your mother?

I love my mother’s music; it’s been a part of me since childhood. But if I sing bolero songs, I’ll do it in a different way — simpler, fresher, and more modern. VNS

*** Thị Nở is a poor, unattractive woman peasant in Chí Phèo by Nam Cao. Despite being ridiculed, she shows kindness to Chí Phèo, offering him a bowl of onion porridge. Her care sparks his desire to change, but societal rejection drives him to despair. She symbolises compassion in a cruel world.

Chí Phèo’s DreamWith a runtime of 90 minutes, Chí Phèo’s Dream — a Vietnamese musical described as meeting "Broadway standards" — is a project that has been nurtured for decades.The production features contributions from composer and producer Dương Cầm, scriptwriter Đinh Tiến Dũng, director and celebrated artist Phùng Tiến Minh, and artistic director-singer Huỳnh Tấn Minh, along with performers from the Thăng Long Music and Dance Theatre.The musical won eight awards at the National Music and Dance Festival 2024, including Outstanding Musical Production and Outstanding Composer for Dương Cầm. Additionally, it received three Gold Medals and three Silver Medals for individual performances.