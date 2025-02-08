The inspiring journey of Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Dung

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Dung, an athlete from Long An Province, recently secured fourth place in archery alongside her teammates at the International Cybathletics Tournament in Kazan, Russia. The event was designed for athletes with disabilities using advanced rehabilitation techniques. Losing one-third of her right arm in a work accident, her journey in sports has been anything but easy. Việt Anh spoke with Dung about her experiences.

Inner Sanctum: First, congratulations on your achievement at the International Cybathletics Tournament. You competed in archery using a prosthetic arm. What was it like applying assistive technology in competition for the first time?

Thank you so much. The prosthetic arm has been a tremendous support in both training and competition. It stabilises my grip, reduces shaking when pulling the bowstring, and helps with aiming by minimising vibrations when shooting. Competing with only one arm would have been incredibly difficult without it.

Inner Sanctum: How did you first learn about rehabilitation support technology, and how long did it take to adjust to your new prosthetic arm?

About two months after my injury, once my wound had begun to heal, my friend Đào Hồng Đức—an expert at the Việt Đức Orthopedic Centre—recommended I try an electric arm developed by Motorica Company. I learned the basic grip functions in just one session. To improve control, I started using the arm in daily activities like holding light objects, hanging clothes, and even riding a motorbike. I had to learn how to adjust the grip force to avoid damaging anything I handled.

Inner Sanctum: Archery requires a great deal of hand coordination. What motivated you to continue in this sport rather than choosing something else?

I was introduced to archery while studying chemical technology and found it to be a sport that demands intense mental concentration. After my accident, I was determined not to let it defeat me—I wanted to prove that I could use my prosthetic arm to do anything anyone else could do. Archery became a way for me to reclaim my independence and pursue my passion.

Inner Sanctum: Adjusting to daily life and training after the accident must have been challenging. How did you navigate this?

The accident was a profound emotional shock. During my hospital stay, I struggled with deep depression, fearing I’d have to abandon my dream of pursuing sports. But after being transferred to a rehabilitation centre, the encouragement of doctors and my family helped me regain hope.

In addition to physical therapy, I practised movements that promoted independence and sped up my recovery. When I first started using the prosthetic arm for archery, I struggled with balance and control—simple actions like holding, removing, and installing equipment felt awkward. But with the support of my teammates and technical instructors, I gradually improved. Now, I can compete alongside my peers, using the prosthetics effectively.

Inner Sanctum: Overcoming psychological barriers after such a major injury must have been tough. How did you manage that?

At first, it was incredibly difficult. I often felt that my injury had stripped away my confidence and my ability to live a normal life. But over time, I realised that when one door closes, another opens. Meeting other athletes who had overcome even greater challenges—including some who had lost both arms yet still pursued their passions—inspired me. Their resilience motivated me to keep moving forward.

Inner Sanctum: The International Cybathletics Tournament must have been a pivotal moment for you. What opportunities did it present, and what did you take away from the experience?

The Cybathletics Championship was transformative. It allowed me to connect with athletes from around the world, boosting my confidence and broadening my perspective. Since this was the tournament’s inaugural event, I and my teammates were still familiarising ourselves with its specific requirements.

Our training involved collaboration with teams from different countries, which provided invaluable insights. During the tournament, we cheered each other on, creating a supportive environment. When the Vietnamese team secured fourth place overall, we all felt an immense sense of pride. For me personally, it was a moment of triumph—it proved that I could rise above the trauma of my accident. I no longer felt like a burden; instead, I had dedicated myself to my passion and met the expectations of those who believed in me. I now feel more deserving of the second chance life has given me.

Inner Sanctum: After your success at the Cybathletics Tournament, how did your family and friends react?

At first, my family was concerned about my participation in the competition due to the distance, weather, and my health. However, with the strong support and guidance of my team, they ultimately backed my decision to compete. The trip to Kazan has enriched my life in so many ways. I learned valuable lessons from my international friends about optimism, resilience, and the importance of striving for both personal and family growth, even in the face of adversity.

Inner Sanctum: What are your goals following your success in 2024?

My prosthetic arm has been crucial in both my competitive and daily life. As technology advances, I hope to upgrade to a prosthesis that allows for individual finger movements, similar to a natural hand. This would not only enhance my performance but also enable me to contribute even more to my family and society. VNS