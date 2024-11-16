Setting the bar high for halal hospitality

InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 became the first hotel in the capital in September 2023 to receive halal certification. With this certification recently renewed, Việt Nam News spoke to Patrick Verove, general manager at the 5-star hotel, about the halal standards it maintains to deliver quality services for international guests.

by Bảo Hoa

Inner Sanctum: What practices did you implement to obtain Halal certification from the Malaysian firm QES Management Consultant Sdn Bhd in 2023?

As Việt Nam grows as an international tourism destination, the number of Muslim visitors–whether for leisure or business–has been rising. We recognised that achieving halal certification would enable us to draw in more groups of Muslim visitors with specific requirements.

To meet these standards, we ensured that our food, facilities, and preparation processes adhered to halal guidelines. This involved creating a separate kitchen and service area, using halal-certified cleaning products for all cooking utensils, and training our dedicated staff to uphold these standards.

Our Halal Chef, Arif Rachman from Indonesia, manages ingredient selection and halal food preparation upon request. With 30 years of experience in international hotels and resorts, Chef Rachman is a culinary expert with a passion for halal cuisine. His dedication to strict compliance with Muslim principles ensures authentic halal dishes that meet high standards for quality, taste and hygiene.

A clean, separate space for halal food preparation is essential. Our chef ensures dedicated cookware, such as pots, pans, knives, and chopping boards, which have never been in contact with pork or alcohol.

Each halal certification is valid for one year, requiring an annual review. This year, our certification was renewed by GHC HALAL, a global halal certification organisation with an office in Việt Nam.

They reviewed our standard operating procedures, supplier certifications, and training records, and inspected our food preparation, storage, and dining areas to ensure compliance.

Inner Sanctum: How have you trained your managers and staff to ensure halal standards are understood and followed internally?

We have implemented a training programme to ensure compliance with halal standards, covering knowledge of Muslim culture, halal food preparation and cooking methods, and customer service tailored to Muslim guests. Our staff completed tests after each training phase, which was conducted by a halal certification body.

Inner Sanctum: What are your views on developing halal tourism in Việt Nam?

Việt Nam offers various halal-friendly fresh ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, and seafood, making it an ideal location for halal-certified food production. Interest in halal certification is growing in the food industry, and Việt Nam is strategically positioned near countries with large Muslim populations, enabling it to tap into the expanding global halal market.

Vietnamese cuisine, known for its diverse flavours and fresh ingredients, could offer unique halal culinary experiences by adapting traditional dishes to halal standards.

However, there is currently a limited number of accredited halal certification bodies in Việt Nam, which can make the process lengthy and costly. Specialised knowledge is also needed to ensure food is prepared and processed according to halal procedures.

Inner Sanctum: What can be done to create an ecosystem for halal tourism in Việt Nam?

An ecosystem for halal tourism can be developed with the engagement of relevant organisations. Ministries and agencies have a vital role in establishing regulations to promote halal tourism. Hotel associations could provide guidance and support to member hotels interested in obtaining halal certification, while halal food and ingredient suppliers are essential for a stable supply chain.

Government agencies might also consider promoting Việt Nam as a Muslim-friendly destination globally, as well as supporting and advising hotels and restaurants on halal tourism training programmes. VNS