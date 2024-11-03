Sophia Trần Phương Anh: Việt Nam's face of pickleball

At just 16 years old, Trần Phương Anh, known as Sophia, has made a name for herself as the youngest professional pickleball player in Việt Nam. Despite her brief time training and competing, she has impressed many with her outstanding performances in both domestic and international competitions. She recently secured four gold medals at the World Pickleball Championship in Indonesia. Thanh Nga speaks with her.

Inner Sanctum: Can you introduce yourself and explain how you started playing pickleball?

My name is Trần Phương Anh, and I’m 16 years old. I go by the nickname Sophia because it includes my father’s name, Phi, which makes it easier for international organisers to call me during competitions.

I played tennis before pickleball. One day, I noticed a group playing a game I thought was mini-tennis, as pickleball wasn’t well-known in Việt Nam back then. After observing closely, I realised it was a different sport with a different racket and ball.

My curiosity led me to talk to my father, who found pickleball courts at Hitpark. Since I was on a break from tennis, I decided to look for a coach. The coach said that I had the potential to become a great athlete, which made me laugh at the time. But those words stayed with me and motivated me to switch sports and prove him right.

Inner Sanctum: What role does pickleball play in your life, and how do you stay motivated?

Pickleball has quickly become my passion, even though I’ve only been playing for about a year. Before each tournament, I remind myself of how far I’ve come and how hard I’ve practised.

Competing means giving my best effort. I’ve had to give up many hobbies, but sport always keeps me engaged. My success isn’t just mine; it reflects the support and encouragement from those around me.

Inner Sanctum: How did it feel to win four gold medals at the World Pickleball Championship in Indonesia, especially at such a young age?

In the final match, I was trailing 1-11, which felt like a significant disadvantage. My opponent needed just 10 more points to win, while I needed 20. It seemed like no one, including my opponent and the audience, believed I could win. I decided that since this was my last match of the tournament, I would play with all my strength and use the opportunity to analyse my opponent. I focused on finding her weak points and relentlessly attacked her, ultimately winning 21-20.

When I received my fourth gold medal, I felt my muscles finally relax after days of intense competition. I immediately called my mother to share the news, and I could hear others celebrating through the phone. I cried tears of joy, knowing how many people had placed their hopes in me.

Inner Sanctum: What challenges did you face when you first started playing pickleball?

Initially, I struggled to adjust. My tennis background helped, but I didn’t excel immediately. Some tournaments didn’t go as I expected because I mistakenly thought that competing hard would guarantee victory. However, after a few weeks of focused practice, I won my first gold medal at the World Pickleball Championship Series – Asia Pacific in April this year, in the girls’ singles under-18 category.

Inner Sanctum: Can you share your experience balancing life as both a student and an athlete?

Balancing both roles while studying online requires careful schedule management. It can be challenging – I don’t have classmates, and I sometimes wait longer for teachers to respond. However, it gives me a stable routine. I typically study for about three hours daily, compared to the eight hours that traditional students spend.

Inner Sanctum: What are some things people might not guess about you?

People might be surprised to learn about my interests in nail art, makeup and fashion – three things not usually associated with athletes. Before each tournament, I like to create a cool nail design to wish myself luck.

Inner Sanctum: Generation Z is very wellness-focused. What’s your fitness and nutrition routine?

You might be surprised to hear that I don’t follow a strict diet. However, I do limit unhealthy foods. I train three times a week for about an hour each session, focusing on the quality of my training rather than the duration.

Inner Sanctum: What do you enjoy most about pickleball?

I love competing in international tournaments because I get to meet many friends from different countries. They often help me find great restaurants and warm up with me before matches.

Inner Sanctum: What are your future plans for your pickleball career?

I hope to further develop my skills and compete in larger tournaments like the PPA TOUR in the US and join Major League Pickleball, allowing me to face off against professional athletes from around the world.

Inner Sanctum: What advice would you give to those looking to start playing pickleball?

To excel in any sport, the most important thing is to have good sportsmanship, which is essential for becoming a professional athlete.

Inner Sanctum: Besides pickleball, what other hobbies do you have?

I enjoy producing music, gaming and graphic design. I try to balance everything to keep life vibrant. In my free time, I teach myself graphic design and have even created my own competition posters. I also play tennis, badminton, basketball, and swim. VNS