Iola Nguyen creates link for Vietnamese adoptees

Raised in France since infancy, entrepreneur-artist Iola Nguyen recently won the Gold Stevie Award for "Best Entrepreneur in Entertainment and Media" at the 2024 International Business Awards.

Nguyen previously won the 2021 UK Creative Business Award from Women’s Biz Club, presented by BAFTA nominee Dan Gable. She also received an award for Best Contemporary Music in 2019 for her music video Make Me Again, a Bronze Stevie Award for "Best Creative Executive of the Year" in 2022, and five international awards in 2023 for her short film The Dormant Truth, which earned recognition at the London Movie Awards, Paris Film Awards, New York Movie Awards, Indie Fest Films Awards, and the Best Shorts Competition. Minh Hương speaks with Nguyen about her Vietnamese roots and career.

Inner Sanctum: How do you connect with Việt Nam?

I was born Nguyễn Kim Nga in Phước Long Town, Bình Phước Province, in the southeast of Vietnam. I was adopted at the age of one by my French parents.

Inner Sanctum: How do your work or goals connect with Việt Nam?

I aim to empower Vietnamese individuals in both the entertainment and business sectors. Recently, I applied to the Creative Catalyst Global Business Innovation Programme in Singapore to support my business in scaling globally through research, development, and innovative collaborations.

My goal is to enter the Asian market and create diverse projects in music, film, and tech that elevate the representation of Asian talent.

As someone who was born in Việt Nam but adopted and raised in France, and now living in the UK, I lacked Asian role models growing up. This led me to want to be white for much of my life. That’s why diverse representation in entertainment and business is so important to me. Through my international tech platform, Meet Key People, I aim to empower talented Vietnamese individuals. Every skill is valuable, and by bringing together diverse talents towards a common goal, we can create something extraordinary worldwide.

Additionally, I’m excited to honour my Vietnamese heritage by partnering with Vietnamese-tailored clothing businesses and fashion designers to launch an international vegan fashion brand called Key People.

This brand will feature Vietnamese actors, models, and influencers, showcasing the exceptional quality of Vietnamese fashion–renowned for its craftsmanship, rich tailoring history, and commitment to sustainable and ethical production. Việt Nam’s strategic location and favourable trade agreements with Europe, the US, and Asia position it as an attractive partner for fashion brands seeking quality and innovation.

I've always believed that if I succeed, I want to do something that connects me to my country of origin. Despite not speaking Vietnamese, I acknowledge that Việt Nam is part of my identity. When I was younger, I struggled to embrace this part of myself because I wanted so much to fit in. Now, as an adult, I recognise that it’s a key part of who I am, and I want to fully embrace it–not only as a woman but also as an entrepreneur, creator and artist.

Inner Sanctum: How have your Vietnamese roots contributed to your success?

I was nominated for the 2022 Asian Women of Achievements Award in the UK, becoming a finalist alongside Oscar nominee and Cannes Festival winner Waad Al-Kateab, who also received a BAFTA. More recently, I was named a finalist for the Women of the Future Awards in the UK, and I was one of only two Vietnamese among 72 finalists – the sole Vietnamese finalist in my category.

I’m often the only Vietnamese person in the room. While it felt like a burden in my childhood, I now see it as an advantage that helps me stand out and contributes to my success.

In 2022, I auditioned for a small role in The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham, as a Vietnamese character. In 2018, I also auditioned for the role of Linh in Monsoon, starring Henry Golding. Additionally, I was discovered by Hollywood Asian writer and showrunner Tasha Huo, who partnered with Coverfly to mentor underrepresented writers like myself.

These experiences highlight the under-representation of Vietnamese people in both entertainment and business.

Inner Sanctum: How have you balanced your Vietnamese roots with your life in France? Is there any cultural overlap between the two countries, given their historical connection?

I blend my Vietnamese roots with my life in France, especially through food. For instance, I love banh mi, which uses a French baguette filled with Vietnamese ingredients, and pho, [supposedly] the Vietnamese version of the French dish pot-au-feu. My favourite dish is flavoursome banh cuon.

Inner Sanctum: Is there another story you'd like to share?

I’ve created a social project through my platform that features a directory of Vietnamese adoptees. Contributors can add a post with a photo, organised by the year and city of adoption and their Vietnamese name (if known). Each entry includes the adoptee’s current city and details about their journey, making it easier for biological parents to find their children if they are aware of the page. VNS