France Institute supports Việt Nam comic genre

Under the Fonds Équipe France - Création Fund (Equipe Fund France- Creation), the French Institute in Việt Nam has carried out a project to support comic artists and promote comic genres in Việt Nam. The project's highlight was a master class on comics for 12 promising young Vietnamese artists. Franck Bolgiani, director of the French Institute in Hà Nội, speaks with Thể Thao Văn Hóa (Sports & Culture) reporter Lam Anh about the project.

Inner Sanctum: What does the Équipe France - Création aim to help in promoting the comic genres in Việt Nam?

The French Institute in Việt Nam has for years run various cultural programmes focused on publishing, including support for publishing, purchasing copyrights for French works, and training translators. Additionally, we have organised meetings between French and Vietnamese publishers to foster cooperation, resulting in a significant increase in purchased copyrights.

The Fonds Équipe France - Création, funded by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, has helped in promoting comic genres in Việt Nam by supporting publishers, authors and illustrators. The project focuses on publishing translated foreign comic books and Vietnamese works as well until November 2025, with several phases of implementation.

Inner Sanctum: How were French and Vietnamese instructors selected for this project?

The four instructors of the master class — French authors Clément Baloup and Maxime Péroz, along with Vietnamese authors Tạ Huy Long and Nguyễn Thành Phong — were chosen for their recognised talents and the credibility of their publishers.

Instructors shared their knowledge of drawing techniques and storytelling, while raising the skills of fellow trainees to inspire group progress, involving hands-on exchanges and the creation of a final collective project.

Inner Sanctum: Why is France considered one of the largest markets in comic books?

Nearly 80 million comic books are sold annually in France, making them the second most purchased books, accounting for 24 per cent of the book market, a substantial part of the publishing industry in France.

Comics are often referred to as the Ninth Art in France, with iconic authors like Hergé (with Tintin), or René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo (with Asterix), leaving a lasting impact on readers and popularising the genre in France.

Additionally, events like the Angoulême International Comic Book Festival — one of the world’s most prestigious comics festivals — highlight the popularity of comics in France.

Inner Sanctum: Are comic books just for children?

I believe comics appeal to a diverse audience. In France, adults are still dedicated and interested in various genres, ranging from comedy to history and fantasy, each with different graphic styles.

Notable works include the science fiction series Valérian et Laureline (Valérian and Laureline), as well as Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi and Le Chat du Rabbin (The Rabbi's Cat) by Joann Sfar, which explore historical and philosophical subjects.

Inner Sanctum: Comics are a source of entertainment and a medium for education and culture. What types of educational content would be suitable for this genre?

Thanks to their visuals and storytelling, comics are an excellent way to convey educational and cultural content in an engaging, accessible manner. Historical comics bring moments to life vividly, evoking emotions that make them easier to remember. The imagery helps readers grasp the settings of past eras, while storytelling simplifies complex events.

Comics also make complex scientific concepts more vivid and comprehensible. Additionally, many comics raise awareness of environmental issues and are an effective tool for teaching foreign languages, as the combination of text and images helps readers understand the context.

Inner Sanctum: What have you learned about comics in Việt Nam while carrying out this project?

I enjoy the comic works of Vietnamese artists, especially the two Vietnamese instructors involved in this project.

Việt Nam has a long-standing tradition of painting, and I was impressed by the works from the Đông Hồ folk painting village. The artwork Đám cưới chuột (The Mouse Wedding) is fascinating to me.

Because of this, I have great faith in the future of comic genres in Việt Nam. I believe that both adults and children will increasingly appreciate comic books, just as audiences worldwide and in France do. The French Institute in Việt Nam is happy to be part of this mission.

Inner Sanctum: What does Việt Nam need to develop comic genres to attract more readers both at home and abroad, similar to the success seen in countries like France, Japan, South Korea, and China?

Based on my observations and published data on comics releases in Việt Nam, the comics-loving community is steadily growing, most of which are young people. However, the number of comic publications is still largely dominated by foreign works. Supporting Vietnamese authors, illustrators, and publishers is essential to help the industry grow and draw in more adult readers. VNS