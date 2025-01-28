Inspiring climber reaches ever new peaks

Nguyễn Thanh Bình based in Hà Nội has etched her name in history as the first Vietnamese woman to conquer Ama Dablam, a stunning peak rising to 6,812m in the Himalayas. Bình is not just a mountain climber; she is also passionate about marathon running, writing and painting. Thanh Nga delves into Bình's passions and her remarkable journey

Inner Sanctum: What motivated you to start climbing?

My climbing journey began five years ago with my first adventure on Mt Bạch Mộc Lương Tử, 3046m in Lai Châu Province in Việt Nam. For me, the greatest value of climbing lies not in reaching the summit, but the journey that leads there. Each climb has taught me invaluable lessons: resilience in the face of adversity, an appreciation for life's blessings, and the relentless pursuit of my dreams. The thrill of exploring new landscapes has transformed me into a stronger, more disciplined individual, pushing me to become the best version of myself.

Inner Sanctum: Can you tell about the preparation process for the conquest of Ama Dablam?

Preparing to conquer Ama Dablam, often considered one of the most challenging peaks in the Himalayas, required meticulous planning and dedication. I spent about six months watching documentaries and reading articles about the mountain's complex terrain. My training regimen was structured to build physical strength gradually, enabling me to conserve energy for each day of the ascent. The entire journey spanned five days, during which I learned to listen to my body, stay calm amidst challenges, and focus on specific climbing exercises.

Inner Sanctum: Can you share some special experience about climbing this peak?

The terrain of Ama Dablam is unlike any other. It greets climbers with steep cliffs right from Camp 1. Unlike trekking peaks, reaching the summit demands advanced climbing techniques and significant physical strength, which can be particularly challenging for women due to generally lower muscle mass. The descent was especially gruelling; after nearly 18 hours of climbing, my body was exhausted. I faced moments of intense fear while hanging on the cliff, acutely aware that a single misstep could lead to disaster. Yet, in those moments of vulnerability, I discovered my inner strength.

Inner Sanctum: How did you feel when you reached the top?

Reaching the summit remains one of the most emotional moments of my life. As I climbed the final 90-degree vertical ice cliff, dawn began to break, illuminating the vast landscape around me. When I finally stood atop Ama Dablam, tears of joy streamed down my face as my teammates and I embraced, grateful for the challenges we had faced together. The breathtaking view, with the first golden rays of sunlight illuminating Everest and its neighbouring peaks, filled me with a profound sense of accomplishment. This success not only restored my confidence in my climbing abilities but also reignited my aspirations for even greater challenges ahead.

Inner Sanctum: You mentioned conquering new peaks is not about titles, so what is it about?

For passionate climbers, the journey is about the emotional highs that come from overcoming obstacles and experiencing the breathtaking beauty that few get to witness. True mountain climbing is about pushing one’s limits, emerging stronger from hardship, and savouring the awe-inspiring views that await at the summit. It’s about personal growth and cherishing the lessons learned along the way, rather than seeking accolades or recognition.

Inner Sanctum: What message do you want to send to other women in such sports?

Mountain climbing has long been viewed as a male-dominated pursuit, yet women around the world are breaking barriers and achieving remarkable feats. While societal expectations may present challenges, it’s crucial to nurture your dreams. The world today is evolving, and women are not the weaker sex; we are powerful and deserving of our aspirations. Life is fleeting, and I encourage all women to embrace their passions, face their fears, and boldly pursue the "mountains" of their dreams.

Inner Sanctum: How do you maintain a balance between work and mountain climbing?

When you have a burning passion, you find ways to prioritise it. I compartmentalise my work and sport, dedicating specific times for exercise each day. Whether it's a short jog or hill climbing, I make it a habit to stay active. Setting clear goals for my climbing ambitions allows me to adjust my work schedule accordingly. For me, mountaineering serves as a vital emotional outlet, helping me maintain balance and focus in my life.

Inner Sanctum: How do you intertwine your passion for art and sports in your daily life?

At first glance, art and sports might seem unrelated, but they both serve as crucial outlets for my emotions. When I paint, I enter a meditative state, pushing aside life's chaos to focus solely on creativity. Similarly, while climbing, I experience a form of meditation, concentrating on every step and breath, leaving distractions behind. This duality enriches my life and keeps me grounded. After years of climbing and gathering experiences, I felt compelled to share my journey through writing. My memoir, Đỉnh Tuyết (Snow Peak), encapsulates my adventures on Everest and the invaluable lessons mountaineering has taught me—a heartfelt gift to myself, my loved ones, and fellow adventurers.

Inner Sanctum: Can you share some of the things you have learned from teaching art to children?

My journey into drawing began quite unexpectedly. As I immersed myself in colours to complete a painting, I realised that all my worries melted away. This revelation sparked a desire within me to explore art further. I started researching and learning on my own, aiming to bring to life the images I envisioned, especially those that captured my climbing adventures.

This passion led me to create a club where children can come together, express themselves, and unleash their creativity through art. I carefully arrange my weekly schedule to include drawing classes, where I meet with these young artists. Watching them freely express their innocent thoughts on paper rejuvenates my spirit and makes me feel youthful and carefree again.

For me, drawing transcends mere artistic expression; it serves as a sanctuary for my soul. There are times when words fail to convey my emotions, and in those moments, art becomes my healing balm. When I step into that creative space, the chaos of life fades away. Time seems to pause, allowing me to lose myself in the vibrancy of colours and the rhythm of the brush.

Inner Sanctum: How can art help develop skills in sports?

Art and sports may seem worlds apart, but they share a profound connection. The concentration and patience required in art translate seamlessly into athletic pursuits. When you learn to focus on the minute details of a painting, you cultivate a mindset that enhances your performance in sports, where precision and dedication are key. VNS