Phạm Thị Huệ: Rowing to an Olympic dream

Inner Sanctum

Phạm Thị Huệ, 34, was the oldest athlete in Team Việt Nam Olympic 2024. Although the rower didn’t win a medal, she advanced to the quarter-finals and achieved her personal best — the best result for Vietnamese rowing in Olympic history. Huệ speaks with Inner Sanctum about her passion for rowing.

Inner Sanctum: After giving up opportunities to compete in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, you finally made it to Paris in 2024. What was it like to compete on the world’s biggest sports stage?

It was incredibly special to finally earn the "golden ticket" to the Olympics after missing out twice before. I was overjoyed — it was the culmination of years of hard work and determination.

Getting to Paris 2024 felt like a dream come true, a reward for my perseverance over many years. My daughters didn’t want me to leave, but I explained to them that competing at the Olympics was not just my work but a lifelong dream. I was determined to give it my all.

I’ve competed in major tournaments like the Asian Games and the Southeast Asian Games, but the Olympics is on an entirely different level. Everything, from the host country’s facilities to the calibre of athletes, reflects its unparalleled scale and prestige.

Although I didn’t achieve a top result, I gave my best for myself, my family, and my country. Competing at the Olympics is an honour, and I’ll continue to pursue my passion for rowing with all my strength.

Inner Sanctum: You’ve won many medals at major tournaments. Which event is the most memorable for you?

Every tournament I’ve participated in has left me with valuable lessons and unforgettable memories. Each event has its unique significance and role in shaping my career.

For me, the most cherished moments are those spent side by side with my teammates, sharing both the joys and challenges on the "blue watery lanes".

Inner Sanctum: How did you get into rowing, a sport known for its physical demands?

As a student, I often participated in school sports festivals. These events opened the door for me to join the boat racing team, which eventually led me to rowing.

Rowing is indeed a physically demanding sport that requires tremendous endurance and the ability to withstand challenging conditions. However, I grew up in a farming family and helped my parents with hard labour from a young age. This background prepared me for the rigours of rowing, and I didn’t find the training or competition as difficult as some might expect.

At the training centre, my teammates and I enjoyed better living conditions than we did at home, which made the transition easier.

Inner Sanctum: How did your family react to your decision to pursue a sports career?

I’m fortunate to have a family that has always supported me. From the beginning, my parents and siblings encouraged me to follow my dreams. They worked hard to make sure I didn’t have to worry about things at home while I was away training or competing.

When I got married, my parents-in-law were equally supportive. They took care of everything at home so I could focus on my career. My husband, who is also a former rower, has been my greatest companion, standing by me through every challenge and sharing in my successes and setbacks.

Inner Sanctum: Rowing still doesn’t seem to receive as much attention as other sports. Why do you think that is?

It’s understandable because rowing is a relatively new sport in Việt Nam. We only started competing internationally at the 2003 SEA Games.

When I started rowing, it was an unfamiliar sport in Việt Nam, and rowers like me received little recognition. That was disheartening at times. However, over the years, my teammates and I have worked to raise awareness of rowing through both local and international tournaments.

Today, Vietnamese rowing has achieved notable success at events like the ASIAD and SEA Games. I hope this progress inspires future generations and attracts more attention to the sport.

Inner Sanctum: There’s a belief that women in professional sports face more challenges and sacrifices than men. What’s your perspective on this?

It’s all about perspective. If you see your sport as a passion and embrace it wholeheartedly, the challenges and sacrifices won’t feel like disadvantages, regardless of whether you’re a man or a woman.

Sports are a platform for everyone, and women have consistently proven they can excel in fields traditionally dominated by men. Success is about determination, not gender.

Inner Sanctum: What advice would you give to young athletes, especially women, who dream of pursuing professional sports?

Train hard and never stop striving for improvement. Success and achievements will come to those who persist.

Inner Sanctum: Having competed in many international tournaments, which country left the biggest impression on you?

There is no place like home. I always feel happy and emotional when competing on home ground. I am proud with international friends when showing them the cultural and traditional features imbued with Vietnamese national identity.

Inner Sanctum: Do you have any hobbies outside of rowing?

Rowing is my passion and takes up most of my time, so I don’t have many other hobbies. That said, like many women, I enjoy shopping. Whether I’m happy or tired, shopping is a way for me to relax — as long as my wallet allows it!

When I’m not training, I spend time with my family, taking care of my children and “recharging” my energy to ensure I perform at my best in training and competitions. VNS