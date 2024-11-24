Đào Bá Tuân: Running for a record and a cause

Đào Bá Tuân, a 37-year-old IT engineer from Bắc Giang Province, has recently been recognised by the Việt Nam Record Organisation (VietKings) as the first athlete in Việt Nam to run 21.1 km (a half-marathon) in under two hours for 480 consecutive days. Thanh Nga speaks with him.

Inner Sanctum: Can you introduce yourself?

I am Đào Bá Tuân, 37 years old, from Bắc Giang Province. I work as an IT engineer for a travel company, and I am also an amateur runner. Running is not just a passion for me; it’s a way to stay fit and push my limits.

Inner Sanctum: How did you feel when you learned you had set the record?

When I received the news, I was extremely surprised and proud. Initially, my goal was to run for 365 days. After achieving that, I decided to continue until I reached 480 days. Each day brought a sense of accomplishment that helped me overcome challenges, and I’m thrilled to have made my mark in Vietnamese sports history.

Inner Sanctum: What special lessons did you learn from this experience?

This journey taught me valuable lessons, particularly about discipline. Regular practice not only improved my health but also strengthened my perseverance. I learned to face various challenges, from harsh weather to physical fatigue. Each obstacle I overcame made me feel stronger.

Inner Sanctum: What inspired you to start the 480-day running challenge?

My running journey began after a football injury in July 2021, which sidelined me for six months. Running became my recovery method. As I regained my strength, I sought to challenge myself with different distances.

In early 2023, I completed a 21-day challenge of running 21.1km continuously. This motivated me to set a 365-day challenge, and eventually, a 480-day goal.

Alongside my health journey, I wanted to create a positive social impact through the “Classroom for Children” fund, which aims to support school building in mountainous areas.

Inner Sanctum: What difficulties did you face during your running journey, and how did you overcome them?

The journey had its share of difficulties, particularly with unfavourable weather during cold, rainy winter days. I had to motivate myself by focusing on my goals. After the first 50 days, my enthusiasm grew. I learned to adapt to various conditions and developed training methods that suited my physical and mental needs.

Inner Sanctum: What keeps you motivated to run every day, especially when tired or injured?

Running has become an integral part of my daily life. Completing each run brings me immense satisfaction. Launching the “Classroom for Children” fund has further motivated me. I receive tremendous support from the running community, and sharing my journey on social media helps me feel connected. Every encouraging word I receive fuels my determination.

Inner Sanctum: Did your family, friends, or community support you during this process?

Initially, my family was concerned about my intense running routine, fearing it might affect my health. However, as they witnessed my dedication and positive results, they began to support me. Friends and fellow members of the Mỹ Đình Runners Club have also been a great source of motivation. We share our experiences and challenges, fostering a close-knit community.

Inner Sanctum: Can you tell me more about the "Classroom for Children" fund and its goals?

The "Classroom for Children" fund was initiated during my running challenge. My goal is to raise funds to build a school for students in the mountainous area of Hà Giang.

After a year of effort, I successfully raised VNĐ200 million. With support from my club and Toyota Thăng Long JSC, we have built a kindergarten in the province. I am very proud that this project is now providing educational opportunities to local children.

Inner Sanctum: How do you feel your contributions have impacted the community?

Through this challenge, I aim to convey the message that persistent pursuit of goals is the key to success. I hope my journey inspires both runners and those seeking motivation in life. Every step I take is not only a personal achievement but also a way to make a difference in the community.

Inner Sanctum: What are your plans after completing this challenge? Do you have new sports or work goals?

I have many plans for the future. One of my major goals is to run 100km in eight hours and complete a full marathon in 2 hours and 45 minutes. I also want to continue developing the “Classroom for Children” fund and expand projects that support education for children in the highlands. I believe these goals will help me grow personally while bringing positive value to society.

Inner Sanctum: What advice do you have for those pursuing their passion for running or similar challenges?

For those new to running, I emphasise the importance of perseverance and structured training. Don’t rush through the stages; listen to your body and establish a reasonable training routine. Find joy in every run, and remember that every effort will be rewarded. VNS