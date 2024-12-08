YOUniverse helps youngsters unleash artistic potential

Since its establishment in 2021, The YOUniverse—a Vietnamese organisation dedicated to promoting artistic growth among young people—has been committed to nurturing talent and fostering a love for musical theatre. The organisation has staged three musicals, Alice in Wonderland, Shrek: The Musical, and Shrek: On National Tour, with young amateur cast. Thúy Hằng talks with Thanh Lê, CEO of The YOUniverse, about her journey to making initial ideas into reality.

Inner Sanctum: Can you tell us why you founded The YOUniverse? What does the name mean?

I was fortunate to study in Australia starting in 1998, where I witnessed the profound role of art in people’s lives. Living and raising my family there showed me how the arts can bring families closer, help children unwind, and create a balanced life. Working with Vietnamese clients further highlighted parents’ struggles to connect with their children.

This inspired me to establish The YOUniverse, aiming to bring the type of arts education I experienced in Australia—my second home—back to Việt Nam, where I was born and raised.

The name "YOUniverse" combines “You” and “Universe”, symbolising the concept that every person is a unique universe brimming with creativity. We believe that everyone who joins our journey can unleash their artistic potential and shine in their own way.

Inner Sanctum: Producing three musicals must have been challenging. What difficulties did you encounter?

Producing Broadway musicals in Việt Nam posed countless challenges. Firstly, the stage infrastructure here isn’t designed for world-class performances that require advanced sound systems, lighting, and facilities. We had to be creative and adaptable in converting available stages into immersive artistic spaces.

Then the bigger challenge was working with a young amateur cast with no prior professional experience. Given their lack of skills, their passion and determination inspired us. We invested heavily in their training—teaching vocals, acting, gestures, and expressions. This took persistent effort from both sides, but watching them grow into confident performers made all the struggles worthwhile.

Inner Sanctum: What was it like to negotiate rights to perform these musicals?

Securing the rights to Broadway musicals in Việt Nam was a lengthy and complex process. For many international partners, Việt Nam was quite a new venue for musicals. We had to prove our capability and determination to bring these productions to Vietnamese audiences.

For our first musical, Alice in Wonderland, it took nearly six months of negotiations and demonstrating our team’s potential to secure the rights. Through patience and relentless effort, we earned the trust of our foreign partners. Today, The YOUniverse is recognised globally, making the process smoother for future projects.

Inner Sanctum: How does selecting and supporting young amateur actors contribute to their personal and artistic growth?

We believe that everyone has a hidden spark of passion waiting to be ignited. Working with young amateurs, we’re moved by their innocence and determination to succeed on stage. We focus not on perfection but on creating an environment where they can develop their potential.

Our selection process involves casting sessions evaluated by musical theatre experts and our creative team. We look for passion, potential, and a willingness to learn, rather than professional skills.

Through rigorous practice and performances, these young people build confidence, patience, and teamwork. Many who once thought they’d only ever be in the audience are now shining on stage, proving to themselves and others what they’re capable of.

Inner Sanctum: Beyond musicals, The YOUniverse also runs arts education projects. Could you say more about them?

We believe the arts are a gift for everyone, not just performers. That’s why we’ve launched educational projects to inspire a love for the arts in young people. Our courses in musical theatre, acting, and music are designed to build confidence and creativity while honing skills.

Inner Sanctum: Where does The YOUniverse get its funding?

Most of our funding comes from our parent company in Australia, which I founded and manage. Arts education and production are still relatively new in Việt Nam, and securing sponsorship for our unique approach has been challenging.

Inner Sanctum: How would you assess YOUniverse’s achievements after three years?

I’m proud of what we’ve achieved. We’ve introduced three international-standard musicals to Việt Nam, trained dozens of young actors, and inspired thousands of audience members. These efforts have contributed to transforming the performing arts landscape here. The most meaningful achievement is witnessing the daily growth of our young performers.

Inner Sanctum: What are The YOUniverse’s plans for the next year and beyond?

In 2025, we plan to launch interactive musicals that allow young audiences to participate in the story. We’ll also host live concerts tailored to Vietnamese audiences, focusing on themes relevant to families and young people.

One major initiative is International Art Week, where global experts will come to Việt Nam to conduct workshops, talk shows, and performances. We’ll also expand our educational programmes, offering courses in musical theatre, acting, and dance with international artists and instructors.

Over the next five years, we aim to create more opportunities for young Vietnamese artists to perform internationally. We also plan to bring arts education to remote areas through mobile programmes.

Additionally, we hope to produce a Vietnamese musical performed in Vietnamese, showcasing our culture and stories to the world. A nationwide competition to discover and nurture artistic talents is also on the horizon.

This journey is long and challenging, but with passion, persistence, and creativity, we believe The YOUniverse can contribute to the sustainable development of Vietnamese arts and create a meaningful presence on the global art stage. VNS