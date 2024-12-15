Disabled photographer shows art is for everyone

Lưu Thị Hiếu, born with cerebral palsy (CP), is a social entrepreneur committed to creating a society inclusive of all. She co-founded Chạm Vào Xanh (Touch the Green) Co Ltd, making crocheted items and art products, creating jobs for people with disabilities. Hiếu is also a photographer, believing art is inclusive for everyone. In 2021, she held a solo exhibition in Tokyo.

Việt Nam News reporter Trần Khánh An speaks to her about her connection to photography.

Inner Sanctum: What challenges did you face growing up with CP?

As a child, I was not as healthy as my peers. When I first started school, my teacher refused to let me into the classroom, assuming I couldn’t study because of my CP. Once I was allowed in, everyone stared at me. Instead of placing my class on the ground floor, we were assigned to the fourth or fifth floors, which I couldn’t reach on my own.

A few years ago, I faced the most difficult time in my life. While studying abroad in Japan, I experienced secondary health complications from CP, including muscle atrophy. My muscles gradually weakened, causing a loss of mobility. I endured immense physical and emotional pain. At that time, I was completely alone and thought I might not overcome my illness.

Inner Sanctum: Besides being a social activist and entrepreneur, you are also a photographer. What inspires you to participate in photography?

My desire to express my thoughts and feelings more through photography served as my inspiration. I struggle to convey my individuality. Therefore, photography has been a valuable means for me to do so.

When I started experiencing secondary health complications of cerebral palsy in Japan, I needed something to divert my attention from the negative. Therefore, I decided to purchase a camera to practise capturing pictures.

For me, art is not exclusive and everyone can participate in creating art and express themselves through works of art. I always encourage people with disabilities to create artworks from any materials they have and discover more from society and life.

Inner Sanctum: What difficulties did you have to go through when you started taking photos?

When I started practising photography, many people told me that people with disabilities like me should not take pictures for pleasure. Also, my hands were too weak to carry the heavy camera while taking photos. It was also difficult for me to get the ideal position and take the picture because I was confined to a wheelchair and could not move about freely.

Inner Sanctum: What has been your most memorable photo so far?

The most unforgettable photo I’ve taken is of a bird standing on a lake’s surface. While crossing a bridge, I leaned over the railing to capture the bird. I lost my balance and nearly fell into the water. Despite the scare, the photograph turned out beautifully and was later displayed in my solo exhibition in Japan.

Inner Sanctum: Based on your experiences at home and abroad, do you think art opportunities for people with disabilities differ between Việt Nam and other countries?

People with disabilities abroad often have greater access to resources and support for artistic creation through governmental and organisational initiatives.

However, Việt Nam has recently launched programmes encouraging people with disabilities to engage in art. I believe that over time, Việt Nam will offer more opportunities for disabled artists, similar to those in other countries.

Inner Sanctum: What are your hopes for people with disabilities in Việt Nam, especially those with CP, to have greater access to art?

As an organiser of art events and exhibitions, I hope for more collaboration between the State and social organisations to promote products and artworks by people with disabilities, such as those from our social enterprise, Touch the Green. This would allow these creations to reach a wider audience and help generate income for their makers.

Touch the Green currently hosts an annual multimedia exhibition called Lê La. This event provides interactive experiences and features stories told through photographs and words about the lives of people with disabilities. It showcases works by a diverse group of disabled artists, including those with CP, brittle bone disease, spinal cord injuries, and autism. VNS