Be brave, study, and pursue your dreams for success

Nguyễn Vũ Minh Tuấn, or MT Pop, is a 29-year-old dancer from HCM City. Within the Vietnamese dance community, MT Pop is renowned for never being defeated in any competition. In November, MT Pop continued his streak of victories by emerging as the champion of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024. With this triumph, MT Pop became the first Vietnamese dancer to capture the Red Bull Dance Your Style title. Việt Nam News reporter Thu Ngân speaks with MT Pop to delve deeper into his passion for dancing.

Inner Sanctum: Can you please introduce yourself and share what inspired you to pursue a career as a dancer? Why did you select popping as your dance style?

I go by MTPop, and my real name is Nguyễn Vũ Minh Tuấn. I hail from HCM City and I am a professional dancer who competes in numerous international events.

Popping holds significant meaning for me as it aids in comprehending my body and thoughts, allowing me to enhance control over my movements, emotions, and thoughts. Through popping, I can train and develop myself in these aspects.

Inner Sanctum: The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 marked a triumph for you. How do you feel, and what message were you trying to convey through your performance at the competition?

I am overjoyed and thrilled. We participate in competitions for the love, the culture, and the art of dance. Despite not sharing the same language, we communicate a universal message through dance.

Dancing alongside all the competitors was a true honour and a special moment in my life.

I am always prepared for opportunities like the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Mumbai, India, as I strive to stay ready for any chance that arises.

While every competition is crucial, my focus is on my mental state and genuine self-expression. Rather than dwelling on victory or defeat, my aim is to present my true self and showcase my emotions and energy.

Inner Sanctum: With numerous victories in global competitions, what do you credit your success to? Also, drawing from your competition experiences, how do you perceive the skill level of Vietnamese dancers compared to international dancers?

Each victory brings me joy, but they are merely small moments in my extensive journey. The journey carries greater importance to me than individual victories or moments. I avoid complacency post-victory; instead, I intensify my practice to stay prepared for future challenges and opportunities.

Prior to my success, I believe the world had limited knowledge about Việt Nam, and my goal is to introduce Việt Nam to the global stage. I aspire to inspire and energise both Vietnamese and international dancers so that we can foster more opportunities for mutual learning and exchange.

I strive to bring Việt Nam and its dancers into the international spotlight, prompting global recognition and understanding.

In terms of skills, I think I pose a threat to international dancers, since they jokingly say I’m a “problem” when they compete with me. I wish to bring Việt Nam and Vietnamese dancers to the global stage so the international scene can recognise us and learn more about us.

Inner Sanctum: What are your thoughts on the future development of popping in Việt Nam?

Despite facing numerous challenges, I persist in practising and self-improvement daily. I undertake this journey not only for personal growth but also to motivate the younger generation, showcasing that with dedication, they too can excel. I hope the youth will persevere with even greater determination than I did so that together or even in my stead, they can shine a light on Việt Nam and demonstrate to the world the talent of the Vietnamese people.

Inner Sanctum: A recent buzz on Vietnamese social media arose when an idol expressed satisfaction at dropping out of school. What is your stance on this viewpoint? Do you think it is prudent for young individuals to abandon their education to pursue their dreams?

My circumstances were not ideal; after high school, my family could not afford my further education, compelling me to shift my focus solely to dancing. However, even in those circumstances, I prioritised continuous learning and self-improvement. I endeavour to save up for future educational pursuits.

In my view, the younger you are, the more crucial it is to acquire knowledge, as education is a powerful tool for personal growth and advancement. I encourage all young individuals to prioritise their studies, to seek knowledge, and to never cease learning, enabling personal development and a stable path forward.

I do not advocate forsaking education. Within my team, individuals of all ages pursue both their education and their passions. Stay bold, study hard, and chase your dreams concurrently. Do not abandon your education; keep striving and learning diligently. VNS