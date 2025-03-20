U22 team gear up for major tournaments

HÀ NỘI — With their eyes set on clinching the gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games and securing a spot in the 2026 AFC U23 Championship, Việt Nam's U22 team are on a mission to harness the talents of promising young athletes, particularly those of Vietnamese origin.

Interim coach Đinh Hồng Vinh is leading the charge, closely monitoring two standout players: midfielders Andrej Nguyễn An Khánh and Viktor Lê. The coaching staff is enthusiastic about the potential these young talents can bring to the squad.

Coach Vinh has been particularly impressed with Khánh's performance in the Czech Republic's fourth division, where he plays for SK Polanka. The 2005-born midfielder has netted an impressive seven goals in just ten matches, showcasing his knack for scoring from the midfield.

As for Viktor Lê, who has been called up to the U22 team for a second time, coach Vinh praised his regular contributions to Hà Tĩnh Club in V.League 1: “He plays a vital role, meeting all our selection criteria. To help him adapt fully to the U22 playing style, we will focus on enhancing his skills and tactical awareness.”

The addition of promising overseas Vietnamese players like Khánh and Viktor Lê is set to enrich the tactical repertoire of the U22 team, especially with the SEA Games approaching and a gold medal in sight.

Along with scouting and nurturing young talent, coach Vinh emphasises the need for a unified football philosophy across all national team levels: “We are ensuring tactical cohesion from the national team down to the U22 squad. Our training programmes and strategies have been fine-tuned to create synchronisation between both teams.”

The collaboration between national senior team head coach Kim Sang-sik and his assistants reveals a strategic vision: the U22 team are not just chasing gold at the SEA Games or a ticket to the U23 Asian finals, they're also laying the groundwork for the future of the national team. The synergy between assistant coach Vinh and coach Kim will facilitate a seamless transition for young players stepping up to the national stage.

To evaluate their squad and player quality, the Vietnamese U22 team will compete in the U22 CFA Team China 2025 tournament in China from March 20 to 26, facing formidable opponents like South Korea, Uzbekistan and the host nation. This tournament presents a valuable opportunity for the coaching staff to assess their players against stronger competition.

Their journey kicks off against South Korea on March 20, followed by matches against Uzbekistan on March 22 and China on March 25.

Coach Vinh said: “Our primary focus now is on enhancing player quality and ensuring they integrate smoothly into our overall tactical framework. In this tournament, our goal is not only to achieve favourable results but also to gain a clearer understanding of the optimal squad before the SEA Games later this year.”

The upcoming event is crucial for players like Khánh and Viktor Lê to showcase their skills, proving they can be pivotal in the quest for SEA Games glory.

With a strategic development plan and a strong connection across team levels, Việt Nam's U22 team are meticulously preparing to fulfil their ambition of winning at the SEA Games and excelling in the U23 Asian qualifiers in September.

The infusion of young, dynamic talents, especially those of Vietnamese origin, promises to inject fresh energy into the team. The upcoming tournament will be a defining moment for the U22 squad as they strive to showcase their capabilities and solidify their position as regional and continental contenders. VNS