Thousands of participants expected at third Francophonie Run

March 19, 2025 - 14:41
The tournament, an annual sporting event for the French speaking community, includes three distances: 2.5km, 5km and 10km.

Running 

Participants take part in last year's Francophonie Run. This year, the tournament will be held on March 29 in Hà Nội. Photos courtesy of organisers

HÀ NỘI — The third annual Francophonie Run, which expects to draw in about 3,000 runners this year, is scheduled to take place at Thống Nhất (Reunification) Park on March 29 in Hà Nội.

The race, an annual sporting event for the French speaking community, includes three distances: 2.5km, 5km and 10km.

Last year the run saw around 1,800 participants, according to event organisers. 

The event is held to strengthen the solidarity of the French-speaking community in Việt Nam, but has also attracted many runners outside of this group.

The organisers encourage participants to take part in the spirit of a 'fun run', running for passion and joy, with runners of all ages competing to earn a medal as a meaningful souvenir. 

This year’s race aims to increase awareness about the importance of physical activity in order to maintain a healthy life.

A total of 35 prizes will be awarded to both male and female winners in each category. In addition, the organisers will deliver prizes to the oldest and youngest athletes competing in the race.

 

Many other activities will be held at the Francophonie Run 2025.

On race day, runners and supporters can explore France and other Francophone countries through 40 booths displaying French agricultural and food products next to the race route. There will be an educational exhibition providing information for young people who are interested in studying in France, with the theme 'I study and I act'.

The Francophonie Run was first held in 2022, jointly organised by the Embassy of France in Việt Nam, the International Organisation of La Francophonie and the Francophone University Agency.

The event is taking place as part of the French Gastronomy Festival & Francophone 2025, which is also being held from March 28 to 30 at Thống Nhất Park. VNS

